

Ferdinand's mother, Zanu Orie Jesuwame, said that his peers mocked him because of his rare medical condition

The woman said though the boy does not have the opportunity of going to school, he has a curious mind

According to the mother, Ferdinand once told her that he would love to become a doctor in the future

The mother of the kid with cerebral palsy, Zanu Orie Jesuwame, who won a chess competition in the Makoko area of Lagos has spoken about the issues her child faces.

She said that she gave birth to Ferdinand like a normal child, adding that while nursing him he struggled with a sickness that peeled his skin.

The mother said she always encouraged him when he came home crying. Photo source: @bbcnewspidgin

In a short interview with the BBC News Pidgin, the boy said what he loves about chess is the king, because he is powerful and the ruler over others.

He is smart

The founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, said that when they took the game to his area some weeks ago, his peers would not allow him entrance because of his condition.

Jesuwame said she could not send him to school because she had spent much on his sickness, making her financially incapable of footing the bill.

The mother revealed that Ferdinand always tells her about his dream of becoming a doctor and travelling to London.

He met the governor!

She disclosed that though the kid is not literate, he is always curious about learning things as he pays close attention to what people around him do.

Ferdinand's mother said she is happy that her child could meet the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Watch the video below:

