Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about what happened between her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods back in 2019

Kylie also chimed in and spoke about how the situation made her feel, she's no longer best friends with Jordyn and they used to be really close

The family has made it clear that they have forgiven Jordyn for what happened and Khloe gave her sister permission to hang out with her former bestie if she wanted to

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Two years ago, Khloe Kardashian faced what she described as betrayal from her former family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe's boyfriend Tristan cheated on her with Jordyn and this caused a rift between them. It also led to the entire family cutting Jordyn off.

In the reunion episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about what happened along with her little sister Kylie, who was Jordyn's best friend at the time.

Khloe and Kylie are finally talking about the cheating scandal with Tristan and Jordyn two years ago. Image: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Khloe made it clear that she doesn't wish any ill on Jordyn and hopes that she's okay. She also added that she forgave her, so things are all good from her side, according to a report by E! News.

"I personally don't talk to her but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," said Khloe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Khloe is okay with Kylie deciding to mend her friendship with Jordyn

According to TooFab, during the reunion, Kylie was asked if she ever addressed the situation with her BFF at the time, to which she replied:

"When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Khloe went on to say that Jordyn never personally apologised to her and never replied to the letter she wrote for her, but she wouldn't mind if Kylie wanted to be friends with her again. Seems like she's really buried the hatchet.

Kim Kardashian shows love to Kanye West on Father's Day

In other world celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian wished Kanye West Happy Father’s Day in a touching post.

Despite their divorce and Kanye’s new relationship, Kim has not stopped praising him. Taking to social media on Father’s Day, Kim made a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there.

In the post, she included her late father Robert, baby daddy Kanye, stepfather Caitlyn, brother Rob, main man Scott, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan, and Stormi’s dad Travis.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit