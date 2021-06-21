- Kim Kardashian made the decision to include her ex-husband, Kanye West, in her very thoughtful Father’s Day post on social media

- Remembering her late father, Robert Kardashian, Kim included all the fathers in her family in the special post

- Kim posted photos of her father, Kanye, Caitlyn, Rob, Scott, Tristan and Travis, wishing them all a happy Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian took the time to wish her baby daddy, Kanye West, a happy Father’s Day. Despite their divorce and Kanye’s new relationship, Kim has not stopped praising him.

Taking to social media on Father’s Day, Kim made a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there.

Kim Kardashian includes Kanye West in her Father's Day tribute Photo credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

In the post, she included her late father Robert, baby daddy Kanye, stepfather Caitlyn, brother Rob, main man Scott, Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan, and Stormi’s dad, Travis.

Kim appreciates all the fathers in her family

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!”

There is no denying that Kim is taking a mature approach to the divorce. Even when she and Kanye were together, Kim always held her head high despite everything that was going on.

Kim Kardashian speaks on her marriage to Kris Humphries

Legit.ng previously reported that Kim Kardashian dropped significant bombshells about her prior relationships with ex-husband Kris Humphries and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 17.

During the reunion show, Kim admitted that she tried numerous times but failed to tell Kris how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and subsequent years-long divorce.

She claimed that she once ran into Humphries while out with her daughter North and pregnant with her son Saint at the Beverly Hills Hotel but that things did not go well, according to Page Six.

