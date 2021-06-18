President Muhammadu Buhari was greeted with loud cheers on the streets of Maiduguri when he visited Borno state recently

Unlike in February 2020 when he was booed by residents of the state, the president, this time, had a rousing welcome

There are verifiable reasons why residents of the state have had a change of heart concerning the president

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari visited Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to commission some projects executed by the state and federal government on Thursday, June 17.

The president also used the opportunity to meet with Nigeria's frontline troops and their superiors in the northeast state.

President Buhari addressing frontline troops during his visit to Maiduguri. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Unlike his visit in February 2020 to the state when he was booed massively by residents, the president was this time hailed and cheered by the people who lined up on major roads to welcome Buhari to their domain.

Legit.ng lists four reasons why the president was not booed this time around.

1. Renewed vigour in the fight against insurgency

In the past few months, there has been a renewed vigour by the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency in Borno state. This has enabled the residents of the state to feel safer and appreciate the president more, especially with the appointments of two seasoned Major-Generals in the space of four months to lead the Nigerian Army against the rag-tag armies in the crisis-ridden states.

2. Granting Governor Zulum's requests with the speed of light

When it looks like the Nigerian Army are overwhelmed by attacks, Borno state governor, Professor Babagana is known for running to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, to seek the president's support in terms of logistics and manpower. Inside sources say the president has always granted the governor's request which makes the fight against insurgency easier. Governor Zulum on his part goes back home and informs residents of the support he gets from the president.

3. Governor Zulum's exemplary performance as Borno state chief executive

Governor Zulum is a genius in terms of governance. The governor has been outstanding in his delivery of democratic dividends to the residents of Borno and this has in turn translated into love for the president as the duo are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

4. Federal government's housing schemes in Borno state

During his visit, President Buhari inaugurated 4,000 houses that were part of this administration’s housing project. The president commissioned the first phase of the 10,000 houses which he approved and funded for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons and refugees. The housing project in Borno is the largest federal government housing intervention sited in one state. It is only natural that the people will show appreciation for the gesture.

Recall that President Buhari had during his visit charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ahead of President Buhari's visit to Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, arrived in Maiduguri with other Service Chiefs on Wednesday, June 16.

On Irabor’s entourage was the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouq Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, arrived earlier and received his colleagues at the Maiduguri Airport.

Reports say they all proceeded to headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai from the airport.

