President Muhammadu Buhari has continued his one-day state visit to one of the northern states in Nigeria

The Nigerian leader used the opportunity to assure the people that efforts will be made to improve their livelihood

Buhari also commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state for his resilience in bringing development despite security challenges

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17, reiterated that he owes Nigerians a debt of gratitude for the love shown to him and the opportunity to serve.

The Nigerian leader made the remark at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, during his one-day state visit to Maiduguri, Borno state.

President Buhari says he owes Nigerians a debt of gratitude for the opportunity to serve. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to the president, both his political adventure and administrative career started in Borno, adding that he always look forward to coming to the northern state.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued and seen by Legit.ng.

He went on to add that starting with the provision of adequate security all efforts will be made to improve the livelihood of Nigerians.

Buhari hailed the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum for his forthrightness, resilience and drive in bringing development to the state, despite security challenges.

He noted that very few leaders will take the risks Governor Zulum had taken over the years to protect his people and promote peace and development, especially in putting his life on the line by spending nights with vulnerable people.

President Buhari arrives Maiduguri

Earlier, President Buhari arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, to commission some projects executed by the state government.

The presidential jet landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at 11am on Thursday, June 17.

The Nigerian leader was received by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, members of national and state Houses of Assemblies, service chiefs, among others.

Buhari charges troops fighting insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17, charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Source: Legit Newspaper