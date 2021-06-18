Open grazing would have been banned long ago in Nigeria according to Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini, speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly

Kunimi said Sir Ahmadu Bello, premier of northern Nigeria made attempts to end open grazing in the north

Going further, the speaker frowned on those who do not want to accept the fact that the end has come for open grazing

The speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly, Dr. Joseph Albasu Kunini, has revealed how the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, moved to put an end to open grazing in the North.

Kunini, who spoke at a two-day multi-stakeholders regional peace building dialogue in Lafia, Nasarawa State, stated that Bello’s administration prepared a document for investors in 1963 that frowned at open grazing.

The speaker further disclosed that the 1963 document that was titled “The Industrial Potentials of Northern Nigeria” was prepared by the Ministry of Trade and Investment of Northern Nigeria.

The dialogue was organised by the West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP), in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for stakeholders from Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States that were worse hit by herder/farmer conflict to collectively review emerging conflicts, risks and opportunities for collaborative prevention across the three states in the Middle Belt region.

Kunini noted: “Research has shown that in 1963 the then Northern Nigeria Government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, prepared a comprehensive feasibility studies for potential investors titled, “The Industrial Potentials of Northern Nigeria.

“At that time the regional government frowned at open grazing by the herdsmen; for instance, on page 155 of the 287-page document, the Northern Nigeria Government under the leadership of the Premier and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, vowed to end open grazing by herders.”

“According to the document, ‘for some years the Northern Nigeria Government has been engaged in settling the Fulani and achieved a considerable measure of success.’”

Kunini, however, was dismayed that the protagonists of open grazing have refused to accept the imperative of ending the system nearly 60 years after Ahmadu Bello, a Fulani, opted for ranching in the North.

Old grazing reserves law applied only to northern states- Falana

Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), says the Grazing Reserves Act of 1964 was only applicable to northern Nigeria in the 1960s.

Falana made the comment in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, June 14 in response to President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to revive the outdated grazing reserves.

The respected lawyer said the Grazing Reserves Act of 1964 was not a law of general application.

Governor Diri rejects Buhari's directive

In a related development, the governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri has rejected Buhari’s directive for states to reactivate cattle grazing routes across the country.

Diri stated that restoring grazing routes would not apply to Bayelsa state as the government’s ban on open grazing is backed by law.

The governor insisted that Bayelsa state has no grazing routes because the people are predominantly fishermen.

Afenifere, Ohanaeze kick against Buhari's statement

Similarly, groups like Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PAN Niger-Delta Forum have all kicked against the statement by the president.

The sociocultural groups insist that the power to allocate land is vested in governors and not the president.

They also stated that the system of grazing routes is archaic and has no place in modern animal husbandry.

