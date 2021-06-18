Members of the ECOWAS bloc are scheduled to hold their mid-year statutory meeting in Accra, Ghana

The West African countries excluded Mali from the meeting over the second coup that occurred in the country within nine months

ECOWAS leaders condemned the coup and called for a return to democracy, but stop short of imposing new sanctions

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, June 19, depart Nigeria for Accra, Ghana to participate in the 59th ordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed in a post via Facebook on Friday, June 18, that the Nigerian president will join other African leaders of the ECOWAS bloc for the mid-year statutory meeting.

Mali exempted from meeting

The aide, however, noted that Mali which was recently suspended from the group, will not be attending.

According to the statement, a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who serves as the ECOWAS special envoy and mediator to Mali, is expected to present a report on his latest working visit to the West African country to the summit of the heads of state.

Garba said:

‘’The Heads of State and Government will also receive a report on ECOWAS institutional reforms, single currency programmes and a memorandum on the proposed mechanism of rotation of ECOWAS Member States’ candidature to the Chairmanship of the African Union.’’

Government officials to accompany Buhari

PN News reported that Buhari will be accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, the minister of state, foreign affairs, Zubairu Dada, and other government officials.

The president is expected back in Abuja at the end of the summit.

