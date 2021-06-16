A massive and old residential structure in Lagos state collapse in the hours of Tuesday, June 15

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)'s DG, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development

However, Oke-Osanyintolu made it known that nobody died or sustained an injury for the collapse which was caused by a night wind

Lagos - A two-storey building located around the Oke Arin area of Idumota, Lagos Island went down on Tuesday, June 15, as confirmed by the management of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

LASEMA revealed that the building which was undergoing supervised demolition collapsed in the night of Tuesday following a wave of turbulent wind, TVC News reports.

LASEMA said the collapsed structure was under controlled demolition (Photo: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency)

Source: Facebook

The agency's director-general, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that there were no fatalities involved in the incident.

OkeOsanyintolu added that the structure is already under the oversight of the Lagos State Building Control Agency ( LABSCA).

Source: Legit