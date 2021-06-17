Popular Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, recently took to his social media page to flaunt one of his fancy cars, a Rolls Royce

The former senator was seen sitting comfortably in the ride as he boasted about cruising in his ride while others were talking rubbish

A car dealership, Unique Motors, took to the comment section to drag Dino after claiming that he owed balance for the car

Controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, is known for his love for fancy and expensive automobiles and he doesn’t hesitate to show them off online.

However, the politician seemed to have gotten more than he bargained for after he was called out by a car dealership, Unique Motors, shortly after flaunting a fancy Rolls Royce.

Dino had just posted photos of himself standing by his Rolls Royce Cullinan said to be worth over N100 million. In his caption, he spoke on how he would continue to cruise in his Rolls Royce while people continued to talk rubbish about him.

A car dealer recently claimed Dino Melaye was still owing them their balance after buying a ride. Photos: @dinomelaye.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“As usual talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR.”

See the post below:

Shortly after the post was made, Unique Motors took to the comment section to claim that Dino still had an outstanding balance to pay them.

It was also explained that all efforts to reach him and one Moses had proved abortive and he was advised to pay up.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react to claims that Dino Melaye owes a car dealer

After the call-out went viral on social media, Nigerians reacted to the news. Read what some of them had to say below:

Official_alviravows:

“I don’t really know what transpired ohhh but most big men don’t like paying up their debts.”

Susyylicious22:

“What sort of online embarrassment is this? ”

Nofriendzone2020:

“Believe me na rich people owe debt pass of you ask them for your money them go vex them kw want poor to be rich greed human being.”

Blinxcavalli:

“Now Dino will vex and buy the whole Unique Motors.”

Blaknowledge:

“Very Unprofessional, now you gonna lose customers.”

Tommss__a:

“Sigh. That’s why I don’t even envy anyone on this social media.”

Ike_onyii:

“Rich people and debt are like 5&6.”

Interesting.

Nigerian celebrities who own a Rolls Royce

Being regarded as a successful celebrity entails many things especially living a fancy and luxury lifestyle that leaves many people in awe.

One thing that seems to be a constant in the lives of these top stars is their love for beautiful and expensive automobiles that would set them apart from other celebrities.

It has been noticed that while only a few of them have been able to afford a luxury Rolls Royce, it still causes debates on social media on whose own is the best.

Legit.ng decided to shine the spotlight on some top Nigerian socialites and celebrities who have a Rolls Royce in their expansive car garage. Among them are Davido and Burna Boy.

