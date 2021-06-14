Anna Osceola's biography: what is known about Jon Hamm’s girlfriend?

American actor and model Anna Osceola rose to fame when her relationship with movie star Jon Hamm became public. So, who is the beautiful lady that Jon Hamm is dating?

Anna Osceola smiling. Photo: @hamm.gramm

Source: Instagram

Anna Osceola has won the hearts of many fans globally because of her outstanding acting and modelling skills.

Profile summary

Full name : Anna Osceola

: Anna Osceola Date of birth : April 8th, 1988

: April 8th, 1988 Age : 33 years

: 33 years Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Female

: Female Profession : Actress and model

: Actress and model Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Anna Osceola's height : 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m)

: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Weight: 137 pounds (62 kg)

Anna Osceola's biography

Anna was born in Cambridge, Massechuttes, in the United States. She is quite private and has not disclosed any information concerning her parents and siblings, if there is any.

How old is Anna Osceola?

The actress was born on April 8th, 1988. As of 2021, she is 33 years old.

Profession

Anna began her career in showbiz as a model. She even became the face of Abercrombie & Fitch at the peak of her modelling career. She later joined acting and has established a successful profession.

Anna Osceola and Jon walking with their dog. Photo: @hamm.gramm

Source: Instagram

Osceola played the role of Charlie on the television film Not Another High School Show and has also made her appearance in various movies and television shows.

Movies

Apart from Anna Osceola's Mad Men appearance, she has played impressive roles in the films below.

The American Carol (2008)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Conspiracy (2008)

Television shows

She has acted in the television series below.

NCIS (2003)

Saving Greece (2007-2010)

In Plain Sight (2008-2012)

The Jeselnik Offensive (2013)

Mad Men (2007-2015)

Greek (2007-2011)

Rizzoli & Isles (2011-2016)

Bull (2016 - Present)

Law & Order: True Crime (2017)

Relationship with Jon Hamm

Who is Jon Hamm dating? Anna began to get public recognition after her relationship with American actor and producer, Jon Hamm.

How did Jon Hamm and Anna meet?

Anna clearly caught Hamm’s eye when they met on set. However, the legendary actor was with another woman at the time. Therefore, the pair only became friends at that time.

Jon Hamm. Photo: @vandypop

Source: Instagram

They remained casual friends, and Anna reportedly became Jon Hamm's girlfriend several months after the actor and his girlfriend split.

Who is Jon Hamm?

His full name is Jonathan Daniel Hamm. He is an American actor and producer known for his role as Don Draper in the drama television series Mad Men. Hamm has received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performances for acting and producing Mad Men. He has also won several other awards.

Jon was born on March 10th, 1971, in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. He is 50 years old as of 2021.

Who is Jon Hamm seeing now? The American actor is currently dating Anna Osceola. He has previously dated Jennifer Westfeldt.

Westfeldt co-wrote and co-produced the romantic comedy Kissing Jessica Stein. They dated from 1997 until 2015.

Anna Osceola is a talented model and actress. She has played an exemplary role in some top-rated Hollywood movies and television shows. She is famous and a voice to reckon with among many actresses worldwide.

