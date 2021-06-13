Thelma Riley's biography: who is Ozzy Osbourne’s first wife?

If you know Ozzy Osbourne, then the name Thelma Riley may not be new to you. She was the singer's first wife. The pair was married for over ten years. How much do you know about the singer's ex-wife?

Ozzy Osbourne’s ex-wife, Thelma Riley, became famous because of her marriage to the popular singer. She has kept a low profile since their divorce.

Profile summary

Full name : Thelma Mayfair Riley

: Thelma Mayfair Riley Date of birth : May 17th, 1954

: May 17th, 1954 Age : 67 years (As of 2021)

: 67 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Birmingham, United Kingdom

: Birmingham, United Kingdom Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Female

: Female Profession : Teacher

: Teacher Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Black

: Black Height : 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)

: 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Weight : 137 pounds (62 kg)

: 137 pounds (62 kg) Marital status: Divorced

Thelma Riley's biography

Thelma Riley is Ozzy Osbourne's first wife and the mother of two of his children, Jessica and Louis.

Thelma got into the limelight due to her marriage to the rockstar, so many details about her early life are unknown.

Thelma is a teacher by profession and she worked at a local school in Leicestershire, England.

How old is Thelma Riley? She was born on May 17th, 1954, in Birmingham, England. As of 2021, she is 67 years old.

Thelma Riley and Ozzy Osbourne's relationship

Ozzy first met his ex-wife, Thelma, in 1971 at a nightclub called the Rum Runner in Birmingham. Ozzy Osbourne's first wife used to work there. The couple dated for a while and got married the same year, with the singer agreeing to adopt Thelma's son, Elliot Kingsley, from her previous relationship.

How long was Ozzy Osbourne married to Thelma Riley? The couple was married for about 11 years before their divorce in 1982. They welcomed a daughter, Jessica, in January 1972 and a son, Louis, in 1975.

What was the cause of Ozzy Osbourne's divorce?

The singer divorced his Riley in 1982. He described his first marriage as “a terrible mistake.” In the documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, he admitted that he had not been a good father to his children.

Ozzy Osbourne's family was significantly affected by his drug and substance abuse. He also stated that he could not remember when Jessica or Louis were born.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife has never disclosed the reason why they divorced. However, there have been speculations that Ozzy’s drug and substance abuse was probably the main reason behind their split.

The rock hitmaker married his manager, Sharon Arden, on July 4th, 1982, a few months after the divorce. He has three children with Sharon, Aimee (born on September 2nd, 1983), Kelly (born on October 27th, 1984), and Jack (born on November 8th, 1985). Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon has been married to him for nearly 40 years now.

Where is Thelma Osbourne now?

Ozzy's ex-wife reportedly goes by the name Thelma Mayfair and is a teacher in Leicestershire, England. She has successfully managed to stay out of the spotlight since her divorce. Even though her son Louis made an appearance on The Osbournes, it appears like Riley is no longer involved in her ex-husband's life.

Thelma Riley was married to Ozzy Osbourne between 1971 and 1982. They had two children before they divorced.

