- The President Buhari-led administration on Wednesday, June 9, witnessed the first locally-made mobile phone

- The phone was made by Otunba Niyi Adebayo and presented to the president at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting

- At the FEC meeting, Buhari swore in commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC)

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 9, was presented with the first-ever mobile phone made in Nigeria by HMTI Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

The presentation was made during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The phone was presented at the FEC meeting in Abuja (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Moreover, at the meeting, the president swore in federal commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Nigeria to Begin Production of Smartphones, SIM Cards - Pantami

Earlier, Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, on Thursday, June 3, asserted that in the next two years, the government would make available not less than 60% of materials needed for the local production of technological inventions in the telecom industry.

Pantami added that so far, the ministry had provided an enabling environment to actualise this grand goal.

The minister who spoke at an All Progressives Congress (APC) professional forum in Abuja on Thursday explained that the country has the potentials to produce 200 million SIM cards every year.

He said:

“We came up with a policy that in the next two to three years, a minimum of 60 to 70 percent of what we need in the telecommunications sector is going to be produced locally and we have started it.

“When this administration came on board, even SIM cards were imported into Nigeria. But, as it is today, the Federal Government has provided an enabling environment for the private sector to produce SIM cards, not only for our consumption but for the entire African continent."

Pantami bags minister of the year award

Meanwhile, Pantami had been conferred the most outstanding minister of the year award.

In a post by the ministry on Facebook, the award was in recognition of the laudable policies developed under him.

