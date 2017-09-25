JETS Club projects in Nigeria: reasons why they are important

The Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS) club offers a way for Nigerian children to discover their creative potential. The JETS Club project runs in various institutions of academic learning to help unravel the full potential of young minds in the country. Through this project, many young people have discovered and explored their talents.

A young lady doing a science experiment.

Source: UGC

One of the primary distinctions between developing and developed nations is witnessed in their technological and scientific advancement. Investing in science and engineering in Nigeria is one of the sure ways of transforming it into a developed country. JETS Club cultivates scientific and technological skills in children, making a significant contribution to the nation's development.

All about the JETS Club

For many years, the Nigerian education system was theoretical. It offered minimal chances for students to do science and engineering projects practically. The JETS Club project revolutionised science and engineering education by offering students a chance to learn practically.

Origin

Professor Peter Okebukola founded the club in 1982. His desire was to offer Nigerian students practical skills in science and engineering.

He sought to open kids' minds and help them think like scientists. Many primary, secondary, and college institutions have embraced his dream, and the club is active in various parts of the nation.

JETS Club slogan

The club does not have a single slogan. Instead, it allows various institutions to choose their slogans or mottos.

Pass Now Now, for instance, uses the slogan, "Nurturing the Future of Science". On the other hand, ASSFood International School uses For Science is "Experiment and Theory".

Objectives of JETS Club activities

Members of this club participate in various interesting activities. The objectives of the club and its activities are listed below.

To introduce young people to various techniques and practices of science and engineering.

To equip young minds with a broad range of engineering and science-related skills that will be essential in the future.

To teach young minds to acquire valuable practical skills that will be instrumental to future employers.

To prepare young minds for a high level of imagination, reasoning, manipulation of data, and judgement.

A young man conducting an experiment.

Source: UGC

Types of JETS Club projects in Nigeria

There are four types of projects that young minds can participate in, and they are listed below.

Projects leading to the creation of external objects, e.g. making cars and aeroplanes.

Projects that satisfy aesthetic feelings, e.g. those connected to music and arts.

Projects that provide solutions to existing problems, e.g. preservation of endangered species and afforestation.

Projects that provide students with particular knowledge or skills, e.g. science experiments.

Importance/ benefits of JETS Club activities and projects

The benefits of joining this club are listed below.

It creates a lifelong love for science, technology, and engineering in children. The club exposes young minds to science and engineering. This eradicates the fear of calculations and science.

It provides basic science education for little children and teens. These young minds do not find science subjects entirely new when they join secondary school.

It broadens the mind and improves imagination.

It prepares students for future practical science endeavours. The practical experiments and quizzes prepare them for future careers in science, engineering, and technology.

It satiates the curiosity in young minds. Teens are known for being adventurous and curious. The club gives them an opportunity to experiment and find answers to things they are interested in.

Example of a past JETS Club project in a secondary school

The list of JETS Club projects is long because different schools have engaged in different projects. One of the greatest projects in the country was created by four teenage girls in 2012.

Their names are Bello Eniola, Faleke Oluwatoyin, Akindele Abiola, and Duro-Aina Adebola. They created a urine-powered generator and displayed their innovation at the Maker Faire Africa.

In the project, urine was put in an electric cell that divided it into hydrogen, nitrogen and water. A water filter purified the hydrogen and transferred it to a gas cylinder. Next, the gas was transferred to a cylinder of liquid borax to remove unwanted moisture.

The pure hydrogen was then pushed into the generator to create electricity. The girls stated that a litre of urine was enough to generate electricity for six hours.

A young person doing a science experiment.

Source: UGC

Current club status

JETS Club activities in secondary schools have dwindled in recent years. They have also declined in primary schools. Many people hope the club will be revived in all basic learning institutions soon.

Who started JETS Club?

The club was started by Professor Peter Okebukola in 1982. He founded it to offer Nigerian students practical skills in science, technology, and engineering.

What are the activities in JETS Club?

Members of the club can engage in activities that lead to the creation of external objects, satisfy aesthetic feelings, provide solutions to existing problems, or equip students with particular knowledge or skills in science, technology, and engineering.

What are the aims and objectives of the JETS Club?

The primary aim of the club is to expose young minds to science, engineering, and technology. Its objectives include preparing young minds for a high level of imagination and reasoning, teaching young minds to acquire valuable practical skills, and equipping young minds with a broad range of engineering and science-related skills.

How much does it cost to get a JETS Club membership?

There is no set membership fee for students in primary and secondary schools. Kindly note that each school may have unique terms and conditions of membership for students.

Young Nigerians can join the JETS Club, where they learn skills and knowledge in science, technology, and engineering. Club members engage in fun activities and projects.

