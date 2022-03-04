Google has joined the list of companies taking serious actions against Vladimir Putin's Russia for invading Ukraine

The multinational technology company suspended all advertising in Russia after the country made attempt to censor it

Google had earlier banned RT, Sputnik and other Russian state-sponsored media from YouTube in Europe amid the escalating war

Google, the American multinational technology company and search engine giant, has suspended all advertising in Russia amid President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The New York Times reported that Google announced the suspension on Thursday night, March 3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 18, 2014. Photo credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the company made the move after Russia's internet regulator directed it to stop showing what it considered ads displaying false information about the invasion of Ukraine.

Google said it's suspending its advertising business in Russia, including search, YouTube and display marketing.

The company had earlier suspended advertising of content produced by Russian state media.

It explained it had already blocked ads related to the conflict because it did not want people to take advantage of the crisis for financial gain.

The company said in a statement:

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

Russia-Ukraine war: Other actions taken by Google

Meanwhile, apart from the suspension of advertising in Russia, Google has also banned RT, Sputnik and other Russian state-sponsored media from YouTube in Europe.

It also said it would no longer permit content from Russian state media from appearing on Google News.

At the request of the Ukrainian government, Google said it would also restrict access to RT and other Russian YouTube channels in Ukraine.

Binance refuses to shut down all Russian accounts

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange outfit, has said it will block only accounts of Russians who have been sanctioned but will not apply a blanket freeze on all Russian accounts.

The company was reacting to the plea by Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, who called on Binance to ensure that there are no Russian users on crypto on their platform.

It said it will not freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts, according to a spokesman for the company.

Source: Legit.ng