Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry announced the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals convicted of committing indecent acts inside a mosque in Mecca

The pair, identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, were sentenced to death under ta'zir, a discretionary punishment in Islamic law

Saudi authorities warned that anyone found committing similar offences in the kingdom would face punishment under its laws

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia has put to death two Bangladeshi nationals convicted of committing immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

As reported on Thursday, October 15, by Gulf News, the ministry named the two individuals as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. Security forces arrested the pair after reports emerged of the incident inside the mosque in Islam's holiest city.

Saudi Arabia executes a Bangladeshi man and woman over indecent acts committed inside a mosque in Mecca. Photo credit: Yasser Al-Zayyat

Source: Getty Images

The Daily Star also noted the development, saying investigators referred the case to a competent court following their arrest.

The court found both guilty and handed down death sentences under ta'zir, a category of discretionary punishment applied under Islamic law where a judge determines the penalty based on the gravity of the offence.

Saudi Arabia executes two in Mecca

In its statement, the Interior Ministry said the court took into account the seriousness of the crime, the sacred nature of the mosque in which it was committed, and the specific circumstances surrounding the acts when determining the sentences.

The judgements were reviewed and upheld by the relevant judicial authority before a royal order was issued authorising their implementation. Both executions were carried out on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Mecca region.

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to protecting the sanctity of mosques, enforcing Sharia law and punishing anyone who commits similar acts, regardless of nationality. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's warning to others

The Interior Ministry used the announcement to reaffirm the Saudi government's commitment to protecting the sanctity of mosques, enforcing Islamic law (Sharia), and maintaining public order across the kingdom.

The ministry also issued a direct warning, saying that anyone who commits similar acts will be punished in accordance with Saudi law, regardless of nationality.

Read more on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Umrah visa reform boosts pilgrimages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia's overhaul of its Umrah visa system prompted a sharp rise in pilgrimages from Afghanistan, with travel agents in Kabul reporting a wave of new bookings since the reforms took effect.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah introduced a one-year, multiple-entry Umrah visa in late July 2026, replacing the previous single-entry permit that was valid for only 90 days. The new visa applies to travellers who book through approved agents.

In Afghanistan, where embassy access and logistical delays had left many prospective pilgrims waiting years for the opportunity, the change has been widely welcomed.

Source: Legit.ng