UK law gives workers the right to receive holiday pay for up to five weeks of annual leave

Workers continue to build up holiday entitlement even while on maternity, paternity, adoption, or sick leave

Employees in the UK are allowed to request annual leave at the same time as sick leave

UK workers hold a set of legal protections around holiday pay and leave entitlement that many may not be fully aware of.

Under current UK employment law, workers have the right to receive holiday pay covering up to five weeks of annual leave.

UK workers continue to build holiday entitlement during maternity, paternity, adoption, and sick leave under employment law. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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This means employers are required by law to compensate eligible workers for that period, rather than simply granting time off without payment.

Building up holiday while away

One key protection covers workers who are absent from work for extended periods. Employees on maternity, paternity, or adoption leave continue to build up their holiday entitlement throughout that absence, meaning the time away does not reduce what they are owed when they return.

The same rule applies to workers who are off sick. A person who misses work due to illness still accumulates holiday entitlement during that period. This is a right that exists regardless of how long the sickness absence lasts.

Combining holiday and sick leave

Workers also have the right to request annual leave at the same time as they are on sick leave. This allows employees to use their accrued holiday during a period of illness, which can have practical financial benefits depending on how sick pay and holiday pay differ under their employment contract.

These protections apply broadly to workers in the UK, though the exact conditions and how entitlement is calculated can vary depending on the nature of the employment arrangement.

Workers who believe their rights are not being respected are advised to seek guidance from an appropriate employment advisory body.

5 checks before applying for UK work visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has listed five essential checks Nigerians and other foreign nationals should complete before applying for a work visa to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers and sponsorship scams.

The guidance urges applicants to confirm that their employer has issued a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), verify that the job exists and check that the company is authorised to sponsor foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng