The UK government published guidance on steps foreign nationals must take before submitting a work visa application

Applicants must confirm their Certificate of Sponsorship and verify that their prospective employer is on the official licensed sponsors register

The guidance also warns workers to be cautious about demands for money linked to sponsorship arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The UK government has listed five essential checks Nigerians and other foreign nationals should complete before applying for a work visa to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers and sponsorship scams.

The guidance urges applicants to confirm that their employer has issued a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), verify that the job exists and check that the company is authorised to sponsor foreign workers.

Nigerians seeking UK jobs are advised to verify their employers and confirm their Certificate of Sponsorship. Photo: UK

Source: Getty Images

Prospective workers are also advised to protect their identity documents and use official government channels when submitting visa applications.

Here are five essential checks to complete before applying for a UK work visa.

1. Confirm your Certificate of Sponsorship

Applicants should confirm that their employer has issued a valid Certificate of Sponsorship before proceeding with their work visa application.

The document is required for eligible applicants under routes such as the Skilled Worker visa and contains information about the sponsored job.

2. Verify that the job offer is genuine

Prospective workers should contact the company directly to confirm that the advertised position exists and that the employment offer is legitimate.

Applicants should be cautious about agents or individuals who promise jobs without providing verifiable details about the employer.

3. Check that your employer is licensed

Applicants should confirm that their prospective employer appears on the UK government's official register of licensed sponsors.

The register is available at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/register-of-licensed-sponsors-workers.

Being listed does not automatically guarantee that a particular job offer is genuine or that the applicant will qualify for a visa.

4. Understand who pays sponsorship fees

For most work visa routes, including the Skilled Worker visa, employers are responsible for certain sponsorship-related fees.

Applicants should be cautious about demands for money linked to sponsorship and confirm which charges they are legally required to pay.

Visa application fees and other applicable costs may still be payable by workers.

5. Protect your passport and apply through official channels

Applicants should retain control of their passports and other identification documents throughout the recruitment and application process.

They should also submit applications through the official UK government website, where they can review visa categories, eligibility requirements and application procedures.

The UK government has urged foreign workers to keep control of their passports during recruitment. Photo: UK

Source: UGC

The official website is available at https://www.gov.uk/browse/visas-immigration/work-visas.

Completing these checks can help Nigerians seeking employment in the UK verify job offers, confirm sponsorship arrangements and reduce the risk of immigration-related fraud.

UK changes work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office has changed its immigration rules to allow foreign nationals formally identified as victims of modern slavery to leave exploitative employers and take up new jobs without losing their right to remain in the country.

The announcement affects workers on Skilled Worker visas whose immigration status is tied to a specific employer.

Under the previous arrangement, such workers risked losing their visa if they left their sponsoring employer, a situation critics said left many vulnerable to abuse.

Source: Legit.ng