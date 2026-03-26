Israel’s military reach has not been confined to the Middle East alone; at different points in history, it has extended into Africa

From covert airstrikes in Sudan to the dramatic Entebbe Raid in Uganda and the Suez Crisis invasion of Egypt, these operations left lasting marks on regional and global politics

This report highlights the full list of African countries that have been attacked by Israel in the past, with clear accounts of each event

Israel’s military actions have extended beyond the Middle East, reaching parts of Africa at different points in history.

Below is a clear, accessible listicle highlighting the African countries that have been attacked or involved in Israeli military operations.

Israel targets Sudan with airstrikes on arms convoys and factories. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sudan: Israeli airstrikes and covert operations

In October, 2012, NPR reported that an Israeli intelligence official confirmed military operations in Sudan. This followed accusations by the Sudanese government that Israel had bombed an arms factory outside Khartoum. Sudanese Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman stated:

Israel sent four warplanes to strike an arms factory on the outskirts of Khartoum before dawn Wednesday, killing two people and wounding several others.

This was not the first incident. In 2009, an arms convoy in eastern Sudan was destroyed in an airstrike. In 2011, a missile attack near Port Sudan killed two men, one of whom was a senior Hamas arms procurer. These repeated strikes highlighted Israel’s focus on disrupting weapons routes through Sudan.

Uganda: Operation Entebbe raid

The Israeli Raid on Entebbe, also known as Operation Entebbe, took place in July, 1976. After an Air France flight was hijacked by four terrorists (two Palestinians and two Germans), the plane was diverted to Entebbe, Uganda, where dictator Idi Amin welcomed the hijackers.

The terrorists demanded the release of prisoners held in Israel and Europe. On July 4, Israeli commandos launched a daring rescue mission attack at Entebbe Airport. They freed 102 hostages, killed three terrorists, and lost two hostages in the crossfire.

This operation became a landmark in counter-terrorism history, boosting Israel’s national morale and severely damaging Amin’s international credibility.

Egypt: The Suez Crisis invasion

On October 29, 1956, Israel invaded Egypt during the Suez Crisis. Ten Israeli brigades advanced toward the Suez Canal, routing Egyptian forces. Britain and France soon intervened, demanding troop withdrawals and launching their own military action.

By November 5 and 6, British and French forces occupied Port Said and Port Fuad. However, international pressure, especially from the United States and the United Nations, forced a ceasefire. Israeli forces eventually withdrew in March, 1957.

This marked one of Israel’s earliest large-scale military operations in Africa, tied to wider geopolitical struggles over the Suez Canal.

Israel invades Egypt in the Suez Crisis, advancing toward the canal. Photo credit: Bettmann/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

List of African countries that refuse to recognise Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it was not until May 11, 1949, that the United Nations (UN) formally recognised its sovereignty.

At that time, Israel’s membership was approved by a majority of the 58 UN member states, though under certain conditions. Despite this, recognition of Israel has remained limited. By 2023, only 165 of the 193 UN member states acknowledged Israel’s sovereignty. See the list here.

Source: Legit.ng