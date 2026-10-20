Nigeria-eligible centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo picked up a suspected injury during Tottenham's 3-1 win over Coventry City on Monday night

The defender, who joined Spurs from Chelsea before the summer transfer window closed, was replaced in the 71st minute on his full Premier League debut

The NFF had previously tried to recruit Adarabioyo under former manager José Peseiro, but the defender declined at the time

Tottenham Hotspur defender Tosin Adarabioyo suffered a suspected injury during his full Premier League debut for the club, casting a shadow over what had been a positive evening as Spurs beat Coventry City 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday.

The setback is a potential blow for Nigeria, as the centre-back remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles despite having played for England at youth level up to the Under-19 side.

Super Eagles-eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo suffered a suspected injury on his full Premier League debut for Tottenham in their 3-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Tosin was previously targeted by the Nigeria Football Federation under then-manager José Peseiro, though the defender declined to commit at that stage, saying he was not ready.

How the injury to Tosin happened

The incident occurred in the second half as Coventry pushed for an equaliser and increased pressure on the Spurs defence.

According to The Standard, Tosin went down inside the box and immediately gestured for the medical staff, prompting manager Roberto De Zerbi to bring on fellow summer signing Matheus Fernandes as his replacement in the 71st minute.

The timing is particularly frustrating for the former Manchester City defender, who had been working to cement his place in De Zerbi's plans.

Before Monday's match, Tosin had featured in just one Premier League outing this season, coming on as a substitute against Everton in place of Archie Gray, with only five minutes plus stoppage time to his name in that appearance.

A full debut represented a real chance to make an impression, making the early exit all the more unfortunate.

Tosin completed his move to Tottenham from Chelsea before the summer transfer window shut, arriving with the expectation of providing experience and stability at the back.

Nigeria internationals also on show

Despite the injury concern, the match still offered a platform for Nigerian football.

Super Eagles players Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka both came on during the game, entering the pitch in the 60th minute as substitutes for Sidiki Chérif and Caleb Yirenkyi respectively.

Tottenham will now await a clearer medical assessment to determine the severity of Tosin's injury and how long he could be sidelined, Metro UK reports.

The club will be hopeful the problem is not serious, as De Zerbi looks to build a consistent defensive unit across the course of the season.

For Nigerian football watchers, the situation adds another layer of uncertainty to Tosin's international future.

The NFF has long been keen to persuade the defender to switch allegiances to the Super Eagles, and his injury will do little to settle the question of whether he will eventually commit to Nigeria at senior level.

Tosin set for Chelsea exit

Legit.ng previously reported about Tosin’s expected Chelsea exit, with Aston Villa, Marseille and Benfica all linked to the defender.

After winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, the 28-year-old could be on the move again as Xabi Alonso reshapes the squad for next season.

Source: Legit.ng