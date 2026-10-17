Chelsea travel to Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium for an early kickoff on Saturday, October 17, 2026

The Blues are winless in their last nine visits to Everton, with the Toffees winning six of those matches

Famous cat Nimbus Pronos has made a prediction ahead of the high-stakes clash between two sides level on 10 points

Chelsea face a daunting trip to Merseyside on Saturday, October 17, 2026, when they take on Everton in the opening fixture of Premier League matchday seven, kicking off early at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Xabi Alonso's side arrive at the ground in contrasting form. Chelsea brushed aside AFC Bournemouth 5-1 on matchday six to continue their mixed start to the season.

Chelsea out to end Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

Everton had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Hull City. Despite that, both clubs are locked level on 10 points, meaning victory for either side could push them into the top four.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Everton vs Chelsea

Adding an unusual angle to the buildup, Nimbus Pronos, the cat widely followed for its football predictions, has tipped Chelsea to win the match.

The prediction was shared in a video posted on Instagram, where the feline oracle appeared to side with the home side over Chelsea.

With both clubs sitting on 10 points ahead of kick-off, the stakes are identical for either camp. A win would move the victorious side into the top four, making this one of the more consequential early-season fixtures in the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea's woeful record at Everton

The early kickoff adds a layer of complexity to what is already a deeply uncomfortable fixture for Chelsea. The Blues have not won at Everton in nine consecutive visits, with the Toffees claiming six victories during that run. More troublingly, Chelsea failed to find the net in seven of those matches.

Merseyside has historically been Chelsea's most difficult away destination. Their 44 defeats at Everton are their joint-highest total at any away ground, matched only by the 50 they have suffered at Liverpool.

The move from Goodison Park to the Hill Dickinson Stadium has not improved Chelsea's fortunes against Everton, and there is little in the recent head-to-head record to suggest the visitors will find it any easier this time around.

Reece James set for injury spell

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea captain Reece James is set to miss a prolonged time after undergoing a surgery on a knee problem.

The England international is projected to miss around 20 matches depending on how deep Chelsea go in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Source: Legit.ng