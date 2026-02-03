Arsenal earned less money than three teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage despite finishing first

The Gunners finished with a flawless record of eight wins from eight matches in the group stage, conceding four goals

However, English rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, and Bayern Munich earned more money from the group stage

The Gunners won all their eight matches in the group stage which ended on January 28, 2026, the only team with a flawless record, scoring the most goals (23) and conceding the least (4).

Arsenal beat Kairat Almaty to win all eight Champions League group stage games. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal will skip the extra match of the round of 16 playoff and will play all their second leg fixtures in the knockout stages at home after UEFA implemented changes last season.

The Premier League side, despite their first-place finish, was ranked fourth on the earnings table, behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Champions League money distribution

According to UEFA, the Champions League prize money is distributed into three categories: qualification bonus, performance-related payments and value pillar.

Each team that qualifies for the group stage of the Champions League receives €18.62 million, which makes up 27.5% of the total prize money.

The performance-related bonus is 37.5% of the total prize pool, such that each team gets €2.1 million for a win and €700k for a draw, while the other part is a €275k token, increased by the same value up the table.

Teams that finished 1-8 received an additional €2 million, while those from 9-16 received an additional €1 million. Clubs that qualified for the Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final will receive additional €11m, €12.5m, €15m and €18.5m respectively, while the winner receives additional €6.5m.

The value pillar is the third part, which takes 35% of the total prize pool and takes into account the team's history in the competition and the value of their domestic broadcaster’s contribution.

Chelsea beat Napoli to make Champions League group stage top 8. Photo by Ivan Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Why Arsenal earned less UCL money

According to financial expert Swiss Ramble, Arsenal earned the most money from the performance bonus because of their eight wins in as many games, but their value pillar ensured that they did not receive the most money.

The Gunners were out of the Champions League for seven years in the past 10 years, thus putting them behind history-rich teams like Bayern, City and Liverpool.

Bayern Munich earned the most money from the group stage, €100 million, Liverpool and Manchester City in joint second with €97 million, while Arsenal is fourth with €94 million, and their London rivals Chelsea are in fifth with €92 million.

Champions League knockout draw

