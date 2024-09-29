Erik Ten Hag's sacking might not be the cure to Manchester United's troubles, as Tottenham humiliated the Red Devils at Old Trafford

The visiting Spurs ran riot at the Theatre of Dreams, dominating Sunday's Premier League fixture from start to finish

Several football fans have taken to social media to call on Ten Hag's sacking as United's woes continue

Despite winning trophies in his first two seasons— the Carabao Cup and FA Cup— fans are calling on the sacking Manchester United manager Ten Hag.

Demand for the Dutch tactician's departure from Old Trafford grew after Tottenham Hotspur thrashed the Red Devils in Manchester.

Although it was billed as a grudge fixture, Spurs ran riot at the Theater of Dreams. The opening goal came as early as the third minute when Brennan Johnson found the back of the net to silence the home fans.

United were lacklustre in front of the goal, and then things went from bad to worse after Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute.

Dejan Kulusevski made it 2-0 barely two minutes into the second half before Dominic Solanke sealed it off in the 77th minute as Spurs won the tie 3-0.

After the game, fans called for Ten Hag's sack, with one saying, "We're always getting bullied on the pitch. We need a dark arts coach. We need to start playing dirty too. Ten Hag OUT!"

Ten Hag responds to sack demands

The manager has reiterated that he remains the right man for the job, insisting that a review has already been decided at the club. He said via Mirror:

"No I am not thinking about this. We all made this decision to stay together in summer, as ownership group, leadership group.

"Also we made the decision, after a clear review, what we have to improve as an organisation and how to construct a squad."

Why Ten Hag sacking won't fix United

There seem to be more off-the-pitch problems at Manchester United than fans could see on the field of play.

In his first two seasons at the club, Ten Hag led the Red Devils to three out of four domestic cup finals.

Since the manager arrived in England two seasons ago, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have won more trophies.

Ten Hag was brought in to slash and burn the existing squad. He was never expected to be challenging for trophies in the first place; his remit was to cut out the deadwood.

Currently, United cannot afford to fire the manager as it would cost the club millions out of a budget that is already strained thin to pay him off.

FA justifies Fernandes' red card

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes was controversially dismissed during Manchester United's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, which took place in the 42nd minute, has sparked debate among fans and pundits over whether the decision was too harsh.

Despite his insistence that the incident was unintentional, VAR reviewed the footage and upheld the referee's decision.

