Giannis Antetokounmpo spent the first 18 years of his life stateless in Greece despite being born in Athens to Nigerian parents

The Nigerian embassy in Athens reportedly offered to issue him a Nigerian passport in 2013, prompting Greece to accelerate his citizenship process

While Giannis became a Greek citizen in May 2013, his mother, Veronica, waited until September 2021 to receive Greek citizenship

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's biggest stars, a two-time Most Valuable Player and an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, before fame and fortune, the basketball superstar faced a problem that threatened to limit his future: he had no citizenship.

Born in Athens, Greece, on December 6, 1994, to Nigerian parents who had migrated from Lagos, Giannis spent the first 18 years of his life stateless.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spent the first 18 years of his life stateless in Greece despite being born in Athens to Nigerian parents. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Despite being born and raised in Greece, he was not automatically entitled to Greek citizenship under the country's nationality rules at the time.

His parents, Charles and Veronica, lacked legal documentation, leaving their children in a difficult position.

Giannis was registered as stateless in the municipal records, while his school-leaving certificate identified his nationality as foreign.

Born in Greece, but recognised as a citizen of nowhere

Giannis grew up in the Sepolia neighbourhood of Athens, where his family struggled financially.

His parents worked to support their children, and Giannis and his older brother, Thanasis, helped sell watches, bags and other items on the streets.

Without citizenship documents, Giannis faced restrictions on international travel. That created a serious obstacle as his basketball talent began attracting attention from scouts outside Greece.

In an interview in 2017 with TIME's Sean Gregory, Giannis described the fear his family experienced while growing up without secure legal status.

"They couldn't deport me. But they could deport my parents," he said.

The possibility of being separated from his parents remained a source of anxiety for the young basketball player.

He also reflected on how the lack of documentation prevented his family from pursuing the opportunities they believed were within reach.

"We didn't have the opportunity to be who we were destined to be, because we didn't have the piece of paper," he said.

Nigeria's passport offer changed the situation

The turning point came in 2013, when Giannis emerged as a promising basketball prospect ahead of the NBA Draft. His talent was attracting international attention, but travelling to the United States required the necessary documents.

According to Sports On Tap, Nigeria's embassy in Athens offered to issue him a Nigerian passport, which could help him obtain an American visa and travel for the draft.

Greece then accelerated his citizenship application. The country's Interior Ministry later said the state's intervention had been to speed up the procedures.

Giannis became a Greek citizen on May 9, 2013.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft on June 27 that year, just 49 days later.

The timing highlighted the urgency of a process that had left him without citizenship for most of his childhood.

A player who had spent 18 years stateless finally had the documentation needed to pursue his NBA career.

Giannis's family waited years for the same security

Obtaining Greek citizenship did not immediately solve every problem facing the Antetokounmpo family.

Giannis's brothers and parents still needed to navigate the immigration and visa process to join him in the United States.

His brother Kostas later recalled that the family was denied American visas twice.

Giannis spent part of his first NBA season separated from his parents before they finally arrived in Chicago in February 2014.

For the newly acquired Miami Heat star, the opportunity to support himself brought enormous relief.

He explained that he no longer had to worry about basic necessities such as food and clothing.

Giannis' mother's journey took considerably longer. Veronica Antetokounmpo, who arrived in Athens in 1991, did not receive Greek citizenship until September 2021, three decades after her arrival and two months after her son won his first NBA championship.

Giannis has since become a celebrated figure in Greece, earning major sporting honours and recognition for his achievements.

Greece names category of people eligible for citizenship

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Greece’s citizenship rules, including the category of people who qualify and the ancestry records applicants may need.

Citizenship is mainly based on having a Greek parent, but people with a Greek grandparent or great-grandparent may also be eligible if they can prove the family link.

Source: Legit.ng