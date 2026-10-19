The Portuguese Football Federation handed Ronaldo a suspension and fine following his exit from the national team squad last month

Ronaldo walked out after learning he would not start against Denmark, accusing coach Jorge Jesus of twice breaking his word

The disciplinary committee said it considered the remorse Ronaldo showed in his public statement when deciding the punishment

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 days and fined him 255 euros (381,327) after he abandoned the national team camp in September.

The FPF disciplinary committee announced the sanctions following Ronaldo's departure from Portugal's Nations League squad, which came after he was left on the bench during the match against Norway and subsequently discovered he would not feature from the start in the fixture against Denmark on October 1.

Portugal suspends Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 days after row with Jorge Jesus. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

In a lengthy public statement, the 41-year-old captain said coach Jorge Jesus had twice failed to keep his word, describing the situation as an "absolute breach of trust." The committee said it factored in "the remorse shown" by Ronaldo when determining the punishment.

Ronaldo accepts the penalty

In his statement, Ronaldo took responsibility for his decision to leave the camp, apologised to his teammates and supporters, and acknowledged that a punishment was deserved.

Jesus, for his part, denied ever reaching any agreement with Ronaldo but left open the possibility of the forward returning to the squad in the future.

As noted by BBC Sport, ecause the ban runs from the date of the Denmark match, Ronaldo had already served 19 days of the suspension by the time the ruling was issued, meaning he is set to complete the remaining days before the end of the month.

Ronaldo's record with Portugal

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, holds both men's world records for goals and appearances for his country, having scored 146 goals across 234 caps.

During his international career so far, he helped Portugal lift the Euro 2016 title as well as two Nations League trophies. He is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Vitinha sends message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that Vitinha sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo amid the ongoing rift in the Portugal national team.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder admitted that it was stressful for everyone involved and just wants the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Source: Legit.ng