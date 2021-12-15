Shola Shoretire has been impressive for Manchester United and his father, Alexander, wants him to play for Nigeria

Reports have it that the Three Lions are already monitoring the forward’s situation, but his dad would love him to play for the Super Eagles

Born to a Nigerian father and an English mother, Shoretire is currently the highest paid footballer on the bill of kits manufacturer, Adidas, for players between the age of 17 and 25 years

Alexander Oluwole Shoretire, the father of Manchester United forward, Shola Shoretire, has disclosed that he wants his son to feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Manchester-based businessman hinted that the Three Lions of England are also monitoring his son’s situation as he is eligible to play for both countries.

The player’s father has reached out to the Nigeria Football Federation to consider his son, stating that Shola is giving a good account of himself at Manchester United.

Shola Shoretire linked with a mobe to play for the Super Eagles. Photo: Vincent Mignott

Source: Getty Images

New United interim manager Ralf Rangnick featured Shola in their Champions League final group game last Wednesday where he came on as a 68th minute substitute.

In a chat with The Guardian, Shola Shoretire’s father said:

“I want those managing football in Nigeria to note that I want my son to play for my country, Nigeria. He has broken all records in football since he started playing.

“The England national team is doing everything possible to see that my son feature for the ‘Three Lions’, but I want him to play his senior career with the Super Eagles.”

Shoretire, ‘The Wonderkid’ was born on February 2, 2004 in Newcastle, England, to a Nigerian father and English mother. He is currently the highest paid footballer on the bill of kits manufacturer, Adidas, for players between the age of 17 and 25 years.

Shoretire made his Uefa Youth League bow at the age of 14 years and 314 days last season. He is beeping louder on the radar. With a number of top clubs willing to take him, it was always going to be a battle to keep hold of the player.

