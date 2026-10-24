Abdulaziz Malami, son of former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, faces 16 counts over ₦8.7bn allegedly laundered

Both sons of ex-Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido are before the EFCC on 37 counts each linked to ₦1.35bn

Children of ex-minister Obanikoro and FCT Minister Wike are also separately implicated in financial allegations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Five children of prominent Nigerian political figures are currently facing financial crime allegations before various law enforcement and judicial bodies, with cases spanning hundreds of millions to billions of naira in disputed funds.

Legit.ng reports that two claimants petitioned the EFCC against Jordan Wike over an alleged failed land deal in Abuja worth $2.1 million.

Malami, Lamido, Obanikoro and Wike’s Children Face Financial Crime Allegations. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/@OfficialEFCC

Source: Facebook

Abdulaziz Malami, son of former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, is confronting the most substantial charge in the group. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has brought 16 counts against him over the alleged laundering of ₦8.7 billion.

The two sons of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido are being prosecuted together. Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido each face 37 counts before the EFCC, with both cases centred on allegations that ₦1.35 billion was laundered.

StatiSense made this known via a post on its X handle @StatiSense on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

On a separate track, Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro, is linked to a police case involving Access Bank. Allegations in that matter concern approximately ₦1.36 billion said to have been fraudulently obtained.

Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has been named in connection with a disputed land transaction valued at $2.1 million. That figure and the circumstances surrounding the deal remain contested.

The cases collectively involve children of figures who held significant positions across federal and state government, including the nation's top law officer, two former state governors and a federal minister.

The allegations cut across money laundering and fraud, with the EFCC handling the majority of the prosecutions while one case sits with the police.

DSS arrests Maina’s son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services arrested Faisal Maina after intelligence revealed he had secretly returned to Nigeria after years on the run.

DSS operatives tracked and located Faisal in the Karsana area of Abuja before handing him over to the EFCC.

Faisal had previously been charged by the EFCC on a three-count money laundering charge dating back to 2020.

Source: Legit.ng