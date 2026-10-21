Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle donated vehicles to eight Zamfara lawmakers who defected back to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

The presentation took place in Gusau on Wednesday, with the NAIC managing director speaking on Matawalle's behalf

Northern Elders of the APC Forum praised Tinubu and Matawalle for their roles in bringing the lawmakers back to the ruling party

Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has donated vehicles to eight members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly who recently rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, Yazid Danfulani, presented the vehicles in Gusau on Wednesday, October 21, on behalf of Matawalle. He said the donation reflected the minister's dedication to reconciliation and building unity within the party, adding that Matawalle had been actively engaging APC stakeholders to foster cooperation and cohesion across the state.

Bello Matawalle donates cars to aggrieves lawmakers who just return to the APC Photo Credit: @Haleemarh_Gumel

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Danfulani said the vehicles were meant to ease the lawmakers' movement back to their home state and support their grassroots mobilisation efforts within their respective constituencies.

Tinubu's role in the return

The gesture follows a reported directive from President Bola Tinubu urging the lawmakers to return to Zamfara and commit to strengthening the party's internal structure. Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State who served from 2019 to 2023, was said to have personally presented the lawmakers to Tinubu after they reaffirmed their loyalty to the President and the party.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow lawmakers, Aliyu Kagara thanked Matawalle for the gesture and pledged their support for Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Northern elders weigh in

The Northern Elders of the APC Forum also commended both Tinubu and Matawalle for their roles in facilitating the lawmakers' return. The forum's chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, described the development as a meaningful step towards resolving internal disagreements and restoring unity within the APC in Zamfara.

Abubakar praised Matawalle specifically for leading reconciliation efforts, crediting him with persuading the lawmakers to return to the party fold. However, the forum cautioned that the return of the eight lawmakers should not be seen as the conclusion of the reconciliation process, urging APC leadership to continue addressing the grievances of other aggrieved members to prevent further divisions.

Matawalle lost his re-election bid in 2023 to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party before being appointed Minister of State for Defence. He has since emerged as a key figure in the APC's efforts to consolidate its political base in Zamfara ahead of the 2027 polls.

Bello Matawalle moves to strengthen APC in Zamfara Photo Credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

Court sacks APC senatorial candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau voided the APC primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Justice Hassan Dikko gave the ruling on Monday, August 31, after considering written addresses adopted by both the plaintiffs and defendants.

APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the suit challenging the legality of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng