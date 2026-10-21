Former Kano commissioner Mansur Ahmed submitted a resignation letter to his ward APC chairman in Kano Municipal Local Government Area

Ahmed cited the deteriorating state of affairs within the ruling party and the need to find a more meaningful political platform

His exit follows the resignation of another prominent APC figure in Kano State less than a week earlier

A former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party's condition left him with little choice but to look elsewhere.

Ahmed, widely known as a close political ally of former Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, submitted his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Yakasai Ward in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Mansur Ahmed, an ally of Abdullay Ganduje, resigns from the APC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Why Ahmed left the APC

In his resignation letter, Ahmed said the decision was reached after a collective review of the party's state of affairs with his political associates. He said the outcome of that assessment, combined with a desire to contribute more meaningfully to Kano State and Nigeria as a whole, pushed him to seek an alternative political platform. He specifically pointed to the need for a platform that places the protection of lives and property, as well as the welfare of ordinary citizens, at the centre of its agenda.

Daily Trust reported that despite leaving, Ahmed acknowledged the leaders, stakeholders, and members of the APC, particularly those in Kano Municipal, for the opportunities he had during his time in the party.

Second high-profile APC exit in Kano in days

Ahmed's departure is the second notable resignation from the APC in Kano State within a short period. Arc. Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also quit the ruling party just days before Ahmed's announcement.

Ahmed served as commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport during the administration of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso between 1999 and 2003. He holds degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Bradford in England. He also ran as a governorship aspirant at one point and served as deputy coordinator of the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Council in Kano State.

Mansur Ahmed resigns from the APC in Kano Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng