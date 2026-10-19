Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan broke her silence on the death of former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died on Monday, October 19, 2026

The senator described the loss of the former governor as a painful departure that would be felt beyond his immediate family and across Delta State

The Uduaghan family announced his passing through Toju Anire Uduaghan, calling him a beloved patriarch whose absence would be deeply felt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has paid tribute to former Delta State Governor Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan CON, who died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026.

Legit.ng also reports that Uduaghan died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan mourns former Delta Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. Photo credit: @GovvmentJ/Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Source: UGC

Senator Natasha said the grief went beyond the fact of death itself, extending to the absence of a figure whose counsel and presence had become part of his family's story.

Senator Natasha's tribute to former Delta governor

This was contained in a condolence message made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 19, 2026.

"Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment," she said.

She added that the significance of his life could not be reduced to his years in office alone.

"Public office eventually comes to an end, but the memories of a life devoted to service endure. As we grieve his departure, we must also give thanks to God for the years He granted him, the responsibilities he discharged and the legacy he leaves behind," the senator said.

Emmanuel Uduaghan's career in public service

Uduaghan spent over a decade in senior government roles in Delta State. He served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, then as Secretary to the Delta State Government from 2003 to 2007, before being elected governor, a position he held for two terms from 2007 to 2015.

Senator Natasha closed her tribute with a prayer for his family.

"To the Uduaghan family, I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May He give you the strength to endure the days of grief, the peace to find comfort in cherished memories, and the grace to celebrate a life that has left an indelible mark on those who knew him. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace," she said.

Senator Natasha honours a departed former governor with a heartfelt tribute. Photo credit: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Source: Original

Natasha throws major challenge ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Natasha called on Kogi Central voters to hold candidates accountable for their records ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello declared confidence in defeating the incumbent senator, predicting a massive victory for himself and the APC.

Natasha listed roads, water projects, scholarships and healthcare among her constituency achievements as she outlined plans for a second term.

Source: Legit.ng