The APC Presidential Campaign Council launched a dedicated online portal for support groups to formally register ahead of the 2027 elections

The registration window opened on October 17, 2026, and will close on October 22, 2026, giving groups just five days to sign up

The APC-PCC's director for support group mobilisation addressed a press conference in Abuja to announce the registration exercise

Abuja, FCT - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has launched a dedicated online portal for support groups backing President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, giving them a five-day window to register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Silas Agara, director of the Support Groups Mobilisation Directorate within the PCC, announced the development at a press conference held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Abuja. The portal, hosted at pccsupportgroups.com, opened the same day and will shut on October 22, 2026.

Silas Agara, director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council's Support Groups Mobilisation Directorate, announced the registration exercise in Abuja. Photo credit: APC PCC

Source: UGC

Agara said the registration drive was designed to help the campaign council build a reliable database of participating groups, assess their geographic reach and organisational strength, and coordinate them effectively going into the election cycle.

"This registration exercise will enable us to verify participating groups, understand their geographical spread and organisational capacity, and establish a reliable database for effective coordination and nationwide engagement," he said.

All APC Support Groups Required to Register

Agara made clear that the registration requirement applies to all APC support groups and volunteer networks, including those that had previously registered with the party or with another campaign structure. He said the exercise was essential because the 2027 elections demanded organisation, discipline and consistent grassroots engagement.

His directorate, he explained, has a mandate to coordinate these groups, build their capacity and ensure their activities align with the broader objectives of the presidential campaign.

"I urge every group to take this exercise seriously. Our objective is to build a unified mobilisation structure that is organised, accountable, responsive and prepared for the demands of the campaign ahead," Agara said.

Message Anchored on Tinubu's Record

Agara called on support group leaders and members to take the campaign's message into communities, workplaces, markets and neighbourhoods. He said the mobilisation effort would be built around the record of the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Over the past three years, President Tinubu has undertaken major economic and institutional reforms aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges and placing Nigeria on a path towards sustainable growth," he said.

He urged groups to promote what he described as constructive dialogue and credible engagement, and asked the media to help publicise the registration window so eligible groups could participate before the deadline.

Shettima Inaugurates Arewa for Asiwaju Office

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima told political leaders in northern Nigeria that the region's growing support for President Tinubu's re-election must be earned through transparency, honest engagement, and measurable results — not taken for granted.

Shettima made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, in Abuja while inaugurating the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) campaign head office, a northern political structure established to drive support for the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"By now, I believe the North has spoken. We have spoken with a resounding voice and unmistakable conviction. From Adamawa to Zamfara, from Borno to Niger, we have spoken. Such confidence places an obligation upon us that no officeholder should ever underestimate," Shettima said, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng