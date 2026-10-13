FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said he backed APC's Hope Uzodimma against his own party's candidate during the Imo governorship election

Wike's remarks came as he addressed growing criticism of his relationship with the PDP and his political loyalty

The minister's comments have reignited debate about his allegiances ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has revealed that he actively supported Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State during his re-election bid, even though his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fielded a candidate in the same race.

Wike made the disclosure while responding to questions about his political conduct and loyalty. He identified the PDP's candidate in that election as Senator Sam Anyanwu, who was then serving as the party's national secretary.

Nyesom Wike reveals how he supported Governor Hope Uzodimma Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"Ask Governor Hope Uzodimma, when he was running for second term, my national secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, was also running for governor," Wike said. "Ask Governor Hope if I didn't support him against the PDP candidate."

The minister did not provide a detailed explanation for why he chose to back Uzodimma, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, over the candidate of the party he belonged to at the time. The move drew significant attention given Anyanwu's seniority within the PDP structure.

Wike addresses shifting perception of his character

Beyond the Imo revelation, Wike also touched on how public opinion of him appears to have changed. He noted that those who once praised him now regard him differently, suggesting the shift is tied to political disagreements rather than any change in his conduct.

"Wike was good then, but Wike is no longer good now," he said, appearing to quote the views of his critics back at them.

The remarks signal that Wike remains unbothered by the criticism directed at him from within opposition circles, and that he is prepared to defend his record of cross-party political decisions publicly.

Wike has been a divisive figure in Nigerian politics since he remained in the PDP after the 2023 presidential election but accepted appointment as FCT Minister under President Bola Tinubu, a move that deepened tensions between him and the PDP leadership.

See the video of Wike on X here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tension between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng