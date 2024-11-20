PDP crisis: Damagum to remain chair as NWC, state chairmen meet

A senior figure in the PDP leadership said Umar Damagum will remain the PDP acting chairman till next year's convention

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that Umar Damagum may remain as the acting chairman of the (Peoples Democratic Party) till next year as the party plans to hold its 99th National Executive Committee meeting on November 28.

As reported by The Punch, the Damagum-led NEC is to meet with the 36 PDP state chairmen and the FCT chairman at the PDP headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 20.

A senior figure in the PDP leadership said Damagum will continue in his role until further notice due to recent developments within the party and the actions of key stakeholders.

“The NEC meeting will proceed as planned, but Damagum will continue as the party’s acting national chairman until further notice. This is because many members and key stakeholders are now less focused on replacing him for a term shorter than 10 months when they could instead have a permanent chairman who would serve a full 4-year term.”

The source said many people have lost interest in replacing Damgum due to the delay experienced in the matter.

He further stated that party leaders have shifted their focus to managing Damagum until the next convention scheduled between October and November 2025.

The PDP convention will elect a new NWC for a 4-year term and select party candidates for the 2027 elections.

“Moreover, the Wike group backing Damagum has expanded its influence into the North-Central zone. As a result, the zone, led by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has not yet convened to propose a replacement for Damagum. Therefore, Damagum will remain in his acting role for now.”

