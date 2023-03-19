Jigawa Governorship Election Result 2023: Live Updates From INEC As APC, PDP Scrabbles for Supremacy
The 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted in Jigawa state on Saturday, March 18.
The election was keenly contested by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Umar Namadi and Mustapha Lamido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Bauchi state has 27 local government areas.
Stay tuned to Legit.ng's live updates of the official collation of the governorship elections results.
Kaugama LG
APC 23557
LP 20
NNPP 2165
PDP 13658
Taura LG
APC 25991
LP 35
NNPP 1569
PDP 11753
Maigatari LG
APC. 19321
NNPP 481
PDP 13161
Gwiwa LG
APC 17,526
NNPP 368
PDP 6959
Janun LG
APC 31,376
NNPP 1,127
PDP. 21, 106
Birnin-Kudu LG
APC 33,027
NNPP 677
PDP 35,517
Yankwashi LG
APC 8,473
NNPP 294
PDP 5,069
Auyo LG
APC 25, 115
NNPP 1,400
PDP 10, 424
Kazaure LG
APC 13,650
PDP 10,138
NNPP 559
Gumel LG
APC 12,650
PDP 9132
NNPP 137
Gagarawa LG
APC- 22,752
PDP- 8,704
NNPP- 1,405
Roni LG
APC- 15,697
PDP- 7,419
NNPP- 258
Baubura LG
APC- 28,041
PDP- 13,172
NNPP- 914
Malam Madori local government
APC- 20,538
PDP- 7,419
NNPP- 258
Jigawa state Governorship result: Birniwa LGA
Birniwa LGA
Code. 04
Registered votes: 75796
Accredited votes: 35869
Votes cast received by Parties
AA: 02
ADC: 15
ADP: 46
APC: 21341
APGA:14
LP:. 14
NNPP: 1199
NRM:. 22
PDP:. 12149
PRP:. 08
SDP:. 04
YPP: 19
Total Valid votes: 34833
Rejected votes:. 382
Total votes cast: 35215