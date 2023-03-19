Global site navigation

Jigawa Governorship Election Result 2023: Live Updates From INEC As APC, PDP Scrabbles for Supremacy

by  Segun Adeyemi

The 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted in Jigawa state on Saturday, March 18.

The election was keenly contested by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Umar Namadi and Mustapha Lamido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Stay tuned to Legit.ng's live updates of the official collation of the governorship elections results.

3:45 PM

Kaugama LG

APC 23557

LP 20

NNPP 2165

PDP 13658

3:44 PM

Taura LG

APC 25991

LP 35

NNPP 1569

PDP 11753

3:43 PM

Maigatari LG

APC. 19321

NNPP 481

PDP 13161

3:41 PM

Gwiwa LG

APC 17,526

NNPP 368

PDP 6959

3:39 PM

Janun LG

APC 31,376

NNPP 1,127

PDP. 21, 106

3:38 PM

Birnin-Kudu LG

APC 33,027

NNPP 677

PDP 35,517

3:37 PM

Yankwashi LG

APC 8,473

NNPP 294

PDP 5,069

3:36 PM

Auyo LG

APC 25, 115

NNPP 1,400

PDP 10, 424

3:35 PM

Kazaure LG

APC 13,650

PDP 10,138

NNPP 559

3:34 PM

Gumel LG

APC 12,650

PDP 9132

NNPP 137

3:32 PM

Gagarawa LG

APC- 22,752

PDP- 8,704

NNPP- 1,405

3:30 PM

Roni LG

APC- 15,697

PDP- 7,419

NNPP- 258

3:23 PM

Baubura LG

APC- 28,041

PDP- 13,172

NNPP- 914

3:22 PM

Malam Madori local government

APC- 20,538

PDP- 7,419

NNPP- 258

2:27 PM

Jigawa state Governorship result: Birniwa LGA

Birniwa LGA

Code. 04

Registered votes: 75796

Accredited votes: 35869

Votes cast received by Parties

AA: 02

ADC: 15

ADP: 46

APC: 21341

APGA:14

LP:. 14

NNPP: 1199

NRM:. 22

PDP:. 12149

PRP:. 08

SDP:. 04

YPP: 19

Total Valid votes: 34833

Rejected votes:. 382

Total votes cast: 35215

