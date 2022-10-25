Reno Omokri's criticism of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reached a fever pitch

This time, Omokri called Peter Obi "dishonest" after comparing his competence level to that of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak

He also criticized Peter Obi's educational background stating that it is in no way comparable to that of Sunak

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has once again been dragged by Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a tweet by Omokri on Monday, October 24 sighted by Legit.ng, he said it was deceptive for the Labour Party flagbearer to compare himself to the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on national TV.

Reno Omokri berated Peter Obi on social media after comparing his level of competence to that of Rishi Sunak, the current UK Prime Minister.

Source: Twitter

Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi going on AriseTV and comparing himself to Rishi Sunak, and saying he, Obi, is also competent, is dishonest."

Sunak, a former finance minister of the Conservative Party took over the reins of affairs as the Prime Minister from Liz Truss who resigned after 44 days in office.

Omokri shades Peter Obi's educational qualification

Omokri who has been a long-time critic of Obi berated his educational qualification in comparison to that of the new UK Prime Minister stating that the Labour Party presidential candidate does not come close to Sunak.

He said Obi graduated with a second-class lower division in the higher institution while Sunak bagged first-class honours at Lincoln College, Oxford.

Omokri tweeted:

"Rishi Sunak graduated with a First Class in PPE from Lincoln College, Oxford, Obi graduated with a Second Class lower in Philosophy. Big difference! #TableShaker.”

Source: Legit.ng