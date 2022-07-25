Governor Yahaya Bello has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the Women’s 100m hurdle gold

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the Women’s 100m hurdle gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022 and also setting a New World Record in the category noting that she has made the nation proud.

The Governor in a Press statement signed on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu added that the track superstar through her excellent display had united the Nation, bringing joy and excitement, while our national anthem was brought to the limelight on an international podium.

He noted that Amusan’s triumph would be an unforgettable memory and her tears of joy, represented hope, belief and faith in oneself and one’s nation despite facing daunting challenges both individually and as a nation.

The Governor called for the need to further encourage the Nation’s sporting heroes, across all levels who not only adorn our colours at every competitive stage but also go through several hurdles, rigorous training and challenges to ensure that the nation’s flag is raised in pride and honour.

He expressed that Tobi Amusan stands tall as a motivation to many young Nigerians, to believe in themselves, pursue their God-given purpose, work hard, render their good service to their nation and have their names written in gold.

