Ahead of the 2023 general elections, respected lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) said ex-President Jonathan can not run for president again

Falana said Section 137 (3) of the 1999 constitution bars the former president from contesting again in 2023

The senior lawyer's statement comes as speculations of Jonathan joining APC to run for president again grow stronger

Lagos, Nigeria - Femi Falana (SAN) has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot contest the 2023 presidential election by 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The human rights lawyer's comment comes amid the growing speculations that the former president may defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Femi Falana (SAN), citing 137 (3) of the Nigerian constitution, says former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot contest the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan was elected president of Nigeria in the 2011 election but lost to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Vanguard quoted Falana as saying that Jonathan has decided to join the ruling APC.

The lawyer, however, said that 137 (3) of the 1999 constitution bars the former president from contesting.

He said:

“It has been confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has decided to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

"However, the former President is disqualified from contesting the said election by 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended which provides as follows:

"‘A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.’"

2023: Ben Ayade says he’ll support Jonathan if APC presents him as flagbearer

Meanwhile, Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River state has pledged to support former President Jonathan if the ruling APC presents him as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Ayade stated this while briefing State House correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 26.

Fielding questions on whether he would contest the APC presidential primaries against Jonathan if he decides to run for president, Ayade said he has respect for the former president, adding that if it is the decision of the APC to field the former president, he would support him.

