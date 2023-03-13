A funny video has captured the moment a child was confused over his real father, moving from one arm to the other

In the short video, the child could not identify which twin was his father which made the two brothers to laugh

A woman who was behind the camera also laughed uncontrollably as the child continued to figure out his actual father

A hilarious video of a little boy who was confused about his actual father has garnered attention on social media.

In the viral video shared by @the_leopas, the child had a hard time figuring out who his actual father was as he moved from one arm to the other.

Child unable to figure out real father. Photo credit: @the_leopas Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

His confusion made the two identical twins to laugh as they continued to wait for the child to figure out who among them is the real father.

Little boy confused over who dad is

It was a case of identical twins who look so alike even a little boy could not point at his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A woman who was behind the camera mother found the moment very funny that she laughed louder than the two brothers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nomfundo_Ndlovu reacted:

"I am confused too but I think it is the one with striped T-Shirt."

@pilzosaide also said:

"Wonder if the mom was never confused or it's OK with both men."

@Sibongile_Chilwane commented:

"you guys look alike xem."

@SammyGee also reacted:

"Yah he must be confused they are laughing alike save voices even hands."

@PhindileMathebula951 also wrote:

"Problem they are look alike."

@mdusjs53673 also reacted:

"As long as mommy doesn't get confused."

@MadamG also wrote:

"My mum is a twin and she left when we were young and one day I mistaken her twin for her, and only noticed later that she's not my mum, I cried yoooo."

@Tina47372 commented:

"Even if it's me."

Watch the video below:

Child confused as parents climb table

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by a Nigerian woman, @chiamaxsworld, has shown the moment she and her husband turned the whole house upside as they had fun singing and dancing.

At the beginning of the clip, the woman jumped on their centre table as if she was on a stage. The man took their toddler away from the table and joined her.

Using a plastic bottle as a mic, the woman sang along to Marvin's Wo Da Mo latest song. The couple danced and left their kids confused.

Source: Legit.ng