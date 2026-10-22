The UK Home Office published official caseworker guidance outlining the types of marriages that cannot support a foreign spouse's residence permit application

Several marriage types are rejected on grounds of validity, including ceremonies conducted on ships, at diplomatic premises, and arrangements involving close relatives

Polygamous and polyandrous marriages face strict restrictions, with eligibility depending on whether any other party in the arrangement has previously held UK permission

The UK Home Office has published guidance identifying nine types of marriages that cannot be used to secure a residence permit for a foreign spouse, setting out clear boundaries for caseworkers assessing partner visa applications.

The guidance, updated on October 8, 2024 under Appendix Relationship with Partner, applies across dozens of immigration routes including Skilled Worker, Student, Global Talent, and several others.

UK mentions marriages that cannot support spouse residence. Photo credit: The Sun.

Source: UGC

It instructs decision-makers on which relationships and ceremonies qualify under UK immigration law and which must be rejected.

9 Types of Marriages That Disqualify a Residence Permit

The following marriage types are identified in the guidance as ineligible or insufficient to support a spouse's UK residence application:

1. Marriages conducted at diplomatic premises in the UK. Foreign embassies, high commissions, and consulates in the UK are not approved venues for solemnising marriages, meaning any ceremony held there carries no legal weight.

2. Marriages at sea on a UK-registered ship. UK law does not recognise marriages performed aboard vessels registered under the UK Ship Registry, regardless of circumstances.

3. Proxy marriages conducted in the UK. Where one party appoints a representative to attend the ceremony in their place, the marriage is not valid under UK law if the ceremony took place on British soil.

4. Marriages involving parties under 18. Both partners must be at least 18 years old on the date of application. Applications involving anyone younger are normally refused.

5. Marriages between closely related individuals. Couples fall into a prohibited category if they are related as parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, siblings (including half-siblings), aunt or uncle and nephew or niece, or adoptive equivalents of these relationships.

6. Marriages where a previous relationship has not permanently broken down. If either partner remains legally tied to a former spouse or civil partner, the current marriage cannot be relied upon unless a valid divorce, dissolution, or confirmed separation is evidenced.

7. Polygamous or polyandrous marriages where another party holds UK immigration status. Marriages involving more than one spouse at the same time are only accepted in narrow circumstances. If any other party to the arrangement has been granted permission to enter or remain in the UK (other than as a visitor), settlement, or a certificate of entitlement to the Right of Abode, the marriage cannot support a partner visa.

8. Marriages not recognised as valid in the country where they took place. A ceremony conducted abroad must conform to the law of that country. If it does not, UK authorities will not treat it as a valid marriage, even if it might otherwise be acceptable under UK principles.

9. Marriages where the couple has never met in person. Partners must have physically met before applying. A proxy marriage conducted abroad, even if legally valid and recognised by the UK, will still fail this requirement if the caseworker is not satisfied the couple have met face to face.

What Happens When a Marriage Is Deemed Invalid

When caseworkers determine that a marriage does not meet the validity requirements, they do not automatically refuse the application outright. Instead, the guidance directs them to assess whether the couple qualifies as unmarried partners in a durable relationship, which requires at least two years of a committed partnership similar to marriage.

Where documentary evidence of a valid marriage is found to be false, however, the application is refused on suitability grounds with no further consideration of the durable relationship route.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng