The US has updated its travel advisories for two countries in 2026, flagging specific border regions as dangerous for American citizens

Northern border areas carry a Do Not Travel warning due to terrorism and kidnapping

US government employees in the countries face overnight bans and require special authorisation to access several northern zones

The United States government has issued updated travel advisories for two West African nations, Benin and Togo, warning its citizens to avoid specific border regions due to serious security threats, including terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

The advisories, updated in 2026, stop short of warning against visiting either country entirely. Instead, they identify precise geographic areas where the risks are considered severe enough to restrict both civilian travel and the movements of US government staff.

The US mentions the West African countries Americans should be wary of when travelling. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Benin's northern border regions under strictest warning

For Benin, the US issued its harshest guidance for areas along the country's borders with Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Nigerian states of Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara. Americans are advised not to travel to these zones under any circumstances, with the official advisory explicitly citing crime, terrorism, and kidnapping as the primary dangers.

US government employees stationed in Benin require Ambassador approval before entering Alibori Department, Atacora Department, Borgou Department in areas north, east, and west of Parakou, and Donga Department north of Djougou. Where official travel into Borgou and Donga is permitted at all, it is restricted to day trips only, with no overnight stays authorised. The US government has also acknowledged that emergency consular services cannot be guaranteed for Americans who find themselves in these restricted areas.

US: Togo's northern zones also flagged

Togo faces similar restrictions in its northern reaches. According to the Togo advisory, US government employees must obtain special authorisation before travelling to areas north of Dapaong, along Highways N24 and N28, and within Kpendjal and Kpendjal-Ouest districts. Overnight stays north of Mango are prohibited outright for US government staff.

Beyond staff restrictions, the US government noted its limited capacity to assist American citizens outside of Lomé, the capital, given the prevailing safety conditions in outlying areas.

The advisories reflect a broader pattern of insecurity along the Sahel-adjacent borders of West Africa, where armed groups have expanded their reach in recent years, putting pressure on countries including Benin and Togo that were previously considered relatively stable compared to their neighbours.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced West African countries whose citizens may pay up to $20,000 visa bond.

US: West Africans on E-2visa investor list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the three West African countries whose citizens qualify for the US E-2 investor visa: Liberia, Senegal and Togo.

Nigeria and Ghana are not on the list, meaning their citizens cannot use this treaty-based route to invest in a US business. Find out what the visa requires and why the list could change over time.

Source: Legit.ng