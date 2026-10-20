US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed that citizens of four countries currently hold Temporary Protected Status in the United States

The four countries are El Salvador, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine, each with different TPS coverage periods and registration conditions

Lebanon received a six-month automatic TPS extension in 2026, while Sudan and El Salvador are awaiting official announcements on their status

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that nationals from four countries currently hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, shielding them from deportation and allowing them to work legally in the country.

TPS is a humanitarian protection granted by the US government to nationals of countries experiencing ongoing conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions that make it unsafe for their citizens to return.

US grants temporary deportation protection to citizens of four countries. Photo credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

US Temporary Protected Status: 1. El Salvador

Salvadoran nationals in the US under TPS retain their protection and work authorisation while awaiting a formal government announcement on the next steps for their designation.

Their TPS runs through September 9, 2026, with a re-registration window that ran from January 17, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

To qualify, Salvadorans must have lived continuously in the US since February 13, 2001, and been physically present since March 9, 2001.

USCIS said an announcement on El Salvador's TPS would be made "at the appropriate time."

US Temporary Protected Status: 2. Lebanon

Lebanon's TPS designation received an automatic six-month extension in 2026, stretching coverage from May 28, 2026, through November 27, 2026.

Lebanese nationals who registered during the registration period between November 27, 2024, and May 27, 2026, are covered under this extension.

Eligibility requires continuous residence in the US since October 16, 2024, and continuous physical presence since November 27, 2024. USCIS said further details are available via the relevant Federal Register notice.

US identifies four countries whose citizens may be shielded from deportation. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

US Temporary Protected Status: 3. Sudan

Sudanese nationals in the US under TPS also retain their protection and work authorisation pending a separate official announcement.

Their status continues through October 19, 2026, under an extension announced in a January 17, 2025, Federal Register notice. Re-registration ran from January 17, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

Eligible individuals must have resided continuously in the US since August 16, 2023, and been physically present since October 20, 2023.

Sudan was first designated for TPS on April 19, 2022, with the current designation taking effect on October 20, 2023.

US Temporary Protected Status: 4. Ukraine

USCIS also lists Ukraine among the four countries whose nationals currently benefit from TPS protection in the United States, reflecting the ongoing conflict in the country.

The USCIS guidance applies to individuals already holding TPS and those seeking to understand their eligibility.

Holders are advised to monitor official USCIS communications for updates on their specific country designations, particularly where formal announcements are still pending.

Legit.ng reported that the US had ended temporary protection for some African countries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that care organisations across the US were forced to lay off Haitian staff after the country's temporary protection status expired.

US sends message to migrants with TPS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had asked migrants on temporary protection to secure permanent status or leave the country.

Temporary Protected Status allows people from countries affected by war, natural disasters or other humanitarian crises to live and work legally in the United States for a limited period.

Haiti received the designation after the devastating 2010 earthquake, while Syria was added in 2012 following the outbreak of civil war. The US State Department had continued to advise against travel to Haiti and Syria because of violence, crime, terrorism and kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng