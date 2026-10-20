Ireland's Minister of State for Migration, Colm Brophy, has announced the removal of appeal rights for short stay (type C) visa refusals effective 1 June 2026

The change affects all short stay visa applicants except third-country nationals covered under the EU Free Movement Directive

Long stay (type D) visa applicants, including those on family, employment, and study visas, will retain their full right of appeal

Ireland has scrapped the right of appeal for applicants refused a short-stay visa, a policy shift that came into force on 1 June 2026.

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy announced the change, which removes the appeals route for all type C (short stay) visa refusals. The only exception covers third-country nationals within the scope of the EU Free Movement Directive, who will continue to have appeal rights as before.

Ireland announces the refusal to grant visa appeal rights for some foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ireland: What change means for applicants

Under the previous system, anyone refused a short stay visa could formally contest that decision through an appeals process. From 1 June 2026, that option is no longer available for short stay refusals. Instead, the Irish government is directing unsuccessful applicants to submit a fresh application, taking into account the reasons cited in their original refusal notice.

Minister Brophy argued that the appeals process was poorly suited to the nature of short stay visas in the first place.

He said:

"In many cases, short stay visas are for a specific trip — a holiday, a family visit, or an event — and by the time the appeal is decided, that opportunity has often passed."

"This change is about being practical and making better use of our resources. Instead of a lengthy appeals process, applicants will have the option to submit a new application and get a decision much more quickly."

Crucially, the change does not affect long stay (type D) visas. Family category applications (except visit family visas), employment visa applications, and long-term study visas will retain their existing appeals process without alteration.

Resources to be redirected

The federal government expects the move to improve processing times across the board. With fewer short-stay appeals to handle, dedicated appeals officers can focus on more complex long-stay cases. Authorities say this reallocation will cut waiting times for long stay applicants and improve the overall efficiency of Ireland's migration system.

The measure required no changes to existing legislation. Any short stay refusal decision issued before 1 June 2026 remains eligible for appeal under the old rules. Decisions issued on or after that date are not.

Read the full announcement from Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland ended the visa-free access for citizens of three countries from 2026.

Ireland: Website for residency and citizenship pathway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland mentioned its Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, which offers eligible beneficiaries a route to apply for a different immigration permission through a dedicated online portal.

For people hoping to build a longer-term future in Ireland, the change could affect their right to work, access services and, over time, pursue citizenship. Applicants must submit all required information and documents, as incomplete applications could delay or affect their case.

Source: Legit.ng