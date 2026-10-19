Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined the steps available to foreigners whose applications for permanent residence have been rejected

Applicants who hold a valid temporary residence permit may still have a path forward when they next apply for an extended permit

Those whose extended permit applications are also rejected face a different outcome, and the rules are specific about what comes next

Sweden's Migration Agency has set out the options open to foreign nationals after a permanent residence permit application is turned down, clarifying the next steps available depending on each applicant's circumstances.

According to information published by the Migrationsverket, the Swedish Migration Agency, not all rejections lead to the same outcome. For those whose permanent residence permit has been refused but who currently hold a valid temporary residence permit, there may still be an opportunity to reapply.

Sweden lists options for foreigners denied permanent residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In some cases, when a person next applies to extend their temporary permit, they can simultaneously apply again for permanent residence.

What happens if your extended permit also rejected

The situation becomes more serious for applicants who receive a rejection on their extended permit application at the same time. According to the agency, anyone in this position should begin preparing to leave Sweden. The official decision letter will specify the available options for those who wish to challenge the outcome through an appeal.

The agency advises applicants to read the rejection letter carefully, as the steps to follow vary depending on the type of permit a person originally applied to extend alongside the permanent residence application.

Key details for affected foreigners

Sweden's guidance makes clear that the process is not uniform for everyone. The applicable rules and potential routes forward depend on the specific permit category involved, and the agency directs individuals to review the relevant section of its website corresponding to the permit type they applied for.

For many foreign nationals navigating Sweden's immigration system, the distinction between a rejected permanent residence application and a rejected extended permit application is a critical one, as only the latter automatically triggers an obligation to depart the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng