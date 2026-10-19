The Canadian government published the full list of 10 general holidays that employees under federally regulated employers can take off with pay

Workers at federally regulated organisations are covered by federal labour standards that protect their right to paid time off on each holiday

The government also outlined rules for holidays that fall on weekends, with some entitling workers to a substitute day off

The Canadian government has published the full list of 10 general holidays that employees working under federally regulated employers are entitled to take off with pay in 2026.

According to the official federal labour standards guidance, the 10 days recognised as general holidays are:

Canada lists 10 general holidays on which workers can get paid days off. Photo credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

1. New Year's Day.

2. Good Friday.

3. Victoria Day.

4. Canada Day.

5. Labour Day.

6. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

7. Thanksgiving Day.

8. Remembrance Day.

9. Christmas Day.

10. Boxing Day.

Canada holidays: What happens when a holiday falls on a weekend

The government also set out specific rules for situations where certain general holidays land on a Saturday or Sunday that is not a scheduled working day.

For six of the ten holidays — New Year's Day, Canada Day, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Remembrance Day, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day — workers are entitled to a paid day off on the scheduled working day immediately before or after the holiday if it falls on a non-working weekend.

The remaining four general holidays are handled differently. If Good Friday, Victoria Day, Labour Day, or Thanksgiving Day falls on a non-working day, the paid holiday may either be added to the employee's annual vacation or granted at a time agreed upon by both the worker and the employer.

Canada general holidays: Who the rules apply to

The entitlements apply specifically to employees whose workplaces fall under federal jurisdiction, which includes industries such as banking, telecommunications, interprovincial transport, and certain Crown corporations, among others.

Workers in provincially regulated workplaces are subject to the labour laws of their respective provinces, which may differ in the number of public holidays recognised and the rules governing substitute days off.

The full guidance, including details on vacation entitlements and other federal labour standards, is available on the Government of Canada's official website.

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In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named six industries in need of skilled foreign workers.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed 10 occupations that are eligible for express entry category-based selection.

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Source: Legit.ng