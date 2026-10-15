China's National Immigration Administration outlined the documents foreigners must provide when applying for a residence permit in the country

Foreigners whose visas require a residence permit application must submit their paperwork within 30 days of arriving in China

Applicants seeking a permit valid for more than one year must include a health certificate from an approved medical institution

China has released a detailed guide outlining the documents and requirements that foreigners must submit when applying for a residence permit in the country.

The guide, issued by China's National Immigration Administration (NIA), sets out the full application process under the Exit and Entry Administration Law of the People's Republic of China and the country's Regulations on Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners.

China lists documents foreigners must submit for residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who Handles Residence Permit Applications

Applications are accepted by the exit and entry departments of public security organs at prefecture-level cities and above, including districts and counties under centrally administered municipalities.

County-level authorities may also accept applications where the NIA has given its approval following a request from a provincial public security organ.

What Documents Are Required

Every applicant must present a valid passport or recognised international travel document. They must also complete a Visa/Stay Permit/Residence Permit Application Form and attach a photograph that meets the official Guidelines for Exit-Entry Documents Photographs. Supporting materials relevant to the reason for the application are required alongside the form, and originals of all documents must be made available for verification, with photocopies submitted as part of the application.

Foreigners whose visa indicates that a residence permit application is necessary after arrival have 30 days from their entry date to submit their application at the exit and entry department in their intended place of residence.

Those applying for a permit with a validity period exceeding one year face an additional requirement. They must submit a health certificate issued by a local health and quarantine authority or a health and medical institution of at least county level. The certificate must confirm that the applicant does not have a serious mental disorder, tuberculosis, or any other infectious disease that could pose a substantial risk to public health.

Additional supporting materials may also be required depending on the specific category of residence permit being sought.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng