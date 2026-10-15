The UK Home Secretary has reopened the UK Resettlement Scheme, with around a quarter of referrals reserved for Afghan women and girls and Palestinian refugees

Three new community sponsorship routes were announced, allowing charities, universities, and companies to host refugees arriving legally

The government expects arrivals to number in the hundreds initially, growing into the low thousands as illegal migration falls

The UK Home Secretary has announced the reopening of the UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS) for new referrals, offering refugees a safe and legal pathway into the country, with first arrivals expected before the end of 2026.

Approximately one in four referrals under the scheme will be allocated to Afghan women and girls and Palestinian refugees who are fleeing war and persecution.

The UK announces new legal routes for refugees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The UKRS will work in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), both of which identify and refer eligible refugees through established processes.

UK: 3 new sponsorship routes opening

Beyond the resettlement scheme, the United Kingdom government outlined three additional legal routes underpinned by community sponsorship, first announced in its Restoring Order and Control Statement in November 2025.

1. From October 2026, charities and non-profit organisations will be able to apply to become sponsors under a community sponsorship route, which will allow communities to directly host refugees.

2. Universities can also apply through a student sponsorship route, enabling them to accommodate refugee students. First arrivals under both routes are expected in autumn 2027.

3. A work sponsorship route, through which companies will host refugees, will open for sponsor applications in spring 2027, with arrivals to follow later that year.

Under all three routes, sponsors must provide accommodation, integration support, and employment assistance, easing pressure on local authorities.

UK: What arrivals can expect

The federal government has indicated that total arrivals across the UKRS and the three new sponsorship routes will initially number in the hundreds, with growth into the low thousands projected as levels of illegal migration decline. An annual cap will be applied.

Refugees arriving through these legal routes will be placed on a five-year path to permanent settlement, a more generous arrangement than that available to those who arrive via small boats or other irregular means. The government has described this disparity as deliberate, intended to discourage illegal crossings and incentivise the use of capped, legal routes instead.

The announcement forms part of broader efforts to tighten control over the UK's immigration system. Since the July 2024 general election, authorities have intercepted more than 48,000 attempted small boat crossings. In the year to March 2026, authorities arrested 1,900 immigration criminals, a 74% increase on the previous year. Small boat arrivals this summer reached their lowest point since 2021, and returns have hit a ten-year high, with over 80,000 people with no right to remain in the UK removed since July 2024, a 52% rise compared with the preceding two years.

In a similar report, Legit.ng previously published that UK listed foreign offenders who can be refused entry or have their visas cancelled.

UK long residence: Categories that shouldn't apply

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its Long Residence route, including who can apply for settlement after 10 years and whose time in the country does not count towards the qualifying period.

The rules warn that time spent as a visitor, short-term English language student, or seasonal worker can break continuous residence. Applying more than 28 days before completing 10 years can also lead to an automatic refusal.

Source: Legit.ng