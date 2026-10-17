Macao announced a specific travel document that allows citizens of one country to enter without a passport

The policy applies to holders of a particular identity card issued by a neighbouring territory

Travellers who qualify under the rule can stay in Macao for up to one year

Macao has confirmed that citizens of one country can enter its borders without presenting a passport, needing only a permanent identity card to gain entry.

The rule applies exclusively to holders of a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card or a Re-entry Permit. According to Macao's official position, travellers carrying either of these documents are permitted to enter Macao and remain there for a maximum stay of one year.

Macao allows eligible permanent identity card holders to enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong permanent identity card holders

The Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card is issued to individuals who have the right of abode in Hong Kong. It is distinct from a standard identity card and serves as proof of permanent residency status in the territory.

The Re-entry Permit, sometimes referred to as the Home Return Card, is a separate travel document that allows holders to move between Hong Kong and mainland China, and in this case, also facilitates entry into Macao.

What travellers need to know

The maximum permitted stay of one year under this arrangement is notably generous compared with standard short-term visitor allowances offered to nationals of most other countries, who typically require a passport for entry and receive a much shorter duration of stay.

Macao, a Special Administrative Region on China's southern coast, maintains its own immigration policies that differ from those of mainland China and Hong Kong, making this entry arrangement a distinct feature of cross-border travel in the region.

Travellers who do not hold a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card or a Re-entry Permit are not covered by this arrangement and would need to present a valid passport when seeking entry into Macao.

Macao lists countries eligible for 90-day stays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Macao had published a list of 88 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa or entry permit.

The list includes nine African countries, with citizens of six eligible for stays of up to 90 days, while those from South Africa, Namibia and Seychelles can stay for up to 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng