UK Publishes Names of 119 Countries Eligible For Automatic Financial Information Exchange in 2026
- The UK government published its 2026 list of participating jurisdictions under the Common Reporting Standard, naming countries that share financial data with Britain
- Nigeria and Ghana are among the African countries on the list, alongside Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles
- The list is relevant for financial institutions reporting to HMRC under the CRS framework
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The United Kingdom has released the names of countries and territories that automatically exchange key financial information with Britain under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) in 2026.
The UK government described the list as relevant for financial institutions that report to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the CRS framework.
UK financial information exchange
According to the government, the jurisdictions named are those that "have committed to automatic exchange under the Common Reporting Standard and are expected to exchange information with the UK."
African countries on the 2026 CRS list
A number of African nations feature on the 2026 participating jurisdictions list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all named as countries that have activated agreements to share financial data with the United Kingdom.
Full list of 2026 participating jurisdictions
The complete list of countries and territories recognised by the UK as 2026 CRS participating jurisdictions is as follows:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- the Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Brazil
- British Vir-gin Islands
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guernsey
- Hong Kong (China)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jersey
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg,
- Macao (China)
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Niue
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Sint Maarten
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
The CRS is an international standard developed to facilitate the automatic exchange of financial account information between tax authorities across the world, aimed at reducing tax evasion and improving global financial transparency.
UK lists European countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had listed 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.
The permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng