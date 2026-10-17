The UK government published its 2026 list of participating jurisdictions under the Common Reporting Standard, naming countries that share financial data with Britain

Nigeria and Ghana are among the African countries on the list, alongside Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles

The list is relevant for financial institutions reporting to HMRC under the CRS framework

The United Kingdom has released the names of countries and territories that automatically exchange key financial information with Britain under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) in 2026.

The UK government described the list as relevant for financial institutions that report to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the CRS framework.

UK lists countries participating in financial information exchange. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz /Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

UK financial information exchange

According to the government, the jurisdictions named are those that "have committed to automatic exchange under the Common Reporting Standard and are expected to exchange information with the UK."

African countries on the 2026 CRS list

A number of African nations feature on the 2026 participating jurisdictions list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all named as countries that have activated agreements to share financial data with the United Kingdom.

Full list of 2026 participating jurisdictions

The complete list of countries and territories recognised by the UK as 2026 CRS participating jurisdictions is as follows:

Albania Andorra Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan the Bahamas Bahrain Barbados Belgium Belize Bermuda Brazil British Vir-gin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Canada Cayman Islands Chile China Colombia Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Ecuador Estonia Faroe Islands Finland France Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guernsey Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Kazakhstan Kenya Korea Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg, Macao (China) Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Moldova Monaco Montserrat Nauru Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norway Oman Pakistan Panama Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Saudi Arabia Senegal Seychelles Singapore Sint Maarten Slovak Republic Slovenia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Turkey Turks and Caicos Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates Uruguay Vanuatu

The CRS is an international standard developed to facilitate the automatic exchange of financial account information between tax authorities across the world, aimed at reducing tax evasion and improving global financial transparency.

UK lists European countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had listed 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng