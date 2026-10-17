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UK Publishes Names of 119 Countries Eligible For Automatic Financial Information Exchange in 2026
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UK Publishes Names of 119 Countries Eligible For Automatic Financial Information Exchange in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The UK government published its 2026 list of participating jurisdictions under the Common Reporting Standard, naming countries that share financial data with Britain
  • Nigeria and Ghana are among the African countries on the list, alongside Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles
  • The list is relevant for financial institutions reporting to HMRC under the CRS framework

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The United Kingdom has released the names of countries and territories that automatically exchange key financial information with Britain under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) in 2026.

The UK government described the list as relevant for financial institutions that report to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the CRS framework.

UK lists 119 countries exchanging financial information with Britain
UK lists countries participating in financial information exchange. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz /Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

UK financial information exchange

According to the government, the jurisdictions named are those that "have committed to automatic exchange under the Common Reporting Standard and are expected to exchange information with the UK."

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African countries on the 2026 CRS list

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A number of African nations feature on the 2026 participating jurisdictions list. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all named as countries that have activated agreements to share financial data with the United Kingdom.

Full list of 2026 participating jurisdictions

The complete list of countries and territories recognised by the UK as 2026 CRS participating jurisdictions is as follows:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Anguilla
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Argentina
  6. Armenia
  7. Aruba
  8. Australia
  9. Austria
  10. Azerbaijan
  11. the Bahamas
  12. Bahrain
  13. Barbados
  14. Belgium
  15. Belize
  16. Bermuda
  17. Brazil
  18. British Vir-gin Islands
  19. Brunei Darussalam
  20. Bulgaria
  21. Canada
  22. Cayman Islands
  23. Chile
  24. China
  25. Colombia
  26. Cook Islands
  27. Costa Rica
  28. Croatia
  29. Curaçao
  30. Cyprus
  31. Czech Republic
  32. Denmark
  33. Dominica
  34. Ecuador
  35. Estonia
  36. Faroe Islands
  37. Finland
  38. France
  39. Georgia
  40. Germany
  41. Ghana
  42. Gibraltar
  43. Greece
  44. Greenland
  45. Grenada
  46. Guernsey
  47. Hong Kong (China)
  48. Hungary
  49. Iceland
  50. India
  51. Indonesia
  52. Ireland
  53. Isle of Man
  54. Israel
  55. Italy
  56. Jamaica
  57. Japan
  58. Jersey
  59. Kazakhstan
  60. Kenya
  61. Korea
  62. Kuwait
  63. Latvia
  64. Lebanon
  65. Liechtenstein
  66. Lithuania
  67. Luxembourg,
  68. Macao (China)
  69. Malaysia
  70. Maldives
  71. Malta
  72. Marshall Islands
  73. Mauritius
  74. Mexico
  75. Moldova
  76. Monaco
  77. Montserrat
  78. Nauru
  79. Netherlands
  80. New Caledonia
  81. New Zealand
  82. Nigeria
  83. Niue
  84. Norway
  85. Oman
  86. Pakistan
  87. Panama
  88. Peru
  89. Poland
  90. Portugal
  91. Qatar
  92. Romania
  93. Russia
  94. Rwanda
  95. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  96. Saint Lucia
  97. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  98. Samoa
  99. San Marino
  100. Saudi Arabia
  101. Senegal
  102. Seychelles
  103. Singapore
  104. Sint Maarten
  105. Slovak Republic
  106. Slovenia
  107. South Africa
  108. Spain
  109. Sweden
  110. Switzerland
  111. Taiwan
  112. Thailand
  113. Turkey
  114. Turks and Caicos Islands
  115. Uganda
  116. Ukraine
  117. United Arab Emirates
  118. Uruguay
  119. Vanuatu

Read also

UK lists 34 European countries whose citizens can enter Britain with ETA instead of a visa

The CRS is an international standard developed to facilitate the automatic exchange of financial account information between tax authorities across the world, aimed at reducing tax evasion and improving global financial transparency.

UK lists European countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had listed 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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