The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman published official travel advice covering local customs, photography rules, alcohol laws, and emergency contacts for visitors

Oman's guidelines apply to all foreigners regardless of religion, including rules on public behaviour during Ramadan that cover both Muslims and non-Muslims

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that alcohol is only permitted in licensed venues for those aged 21 and above

The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman has released an official travel advisory outlining what foreigners should and should not do when visiting the country.

Published on the ministry's official website, the advisory covers six key areas including local customs, photography, alcohol, Ramadan observance, safety, and emergency contacts.

Oman announces guidelines for foreign visitors. Photo credit: Arabian Daily News, Nur Photo/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Sultanate describes itself as one of the safest and most relaxing countries in the world to visit, but makes clear that cultural awareness is essential for any guest.

Oman's 10 Rules for Foreign Visitors

The Foreign Ministry laid out the following guidance for all visitors:

1. Dress conservatively, especially when visiting religious sites.

2. Respect Omani culture by avoiding noisy or unruly behaviour and gestures.

3. Ask for permission before photographing people.

4. Do not photograph government buildings or military sites.

5. Do not fly drones or remote-controlled flying devices without a valid licence.

6. Only drink alcohol in licensed venues such as hotels, restaurants, and clubs. The minimum legal drinking age is 21.

7. Do not drink alcohol or appear drunk in public, as this is a legal offence.

8. Do not import or use e-cigarettess, which are illegal in Oman.

9. During Ramadan, refrain from eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight hours. This rule applies to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

10. Keep passports, money, and valuables in a closed bag or hotel safe at all times.

What to Do in an Emergency in Oman

The ministry also provided essential emergency information for travellers. Anyone requiring an ambulance in Oman should dial 9999.

The ministry noted that a full list of foreign embassies and consulates operating within the country is available through its official channels.

Oman's reputation as a welcoming destination is backed by what the ministry describes as one of the lowest crime rates in the world. Despite this, visitors are encouraged to take standard precautions with their belongings, as they would in any country.

The advisory reflects the Sultanate's effort to balance openness to international tourism with the preservation of its Islamic culture and legal standards, ensuring that all visitors, regardless of background or faith, are aware of the expectations placed on them during their stay.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng