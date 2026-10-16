Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption agreement on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad

The deal covers four categories of passport holders, with both countries' foreign ministers signing the agreements

Oman and Pakistan also signed four memoranda of understanding spanning telecommunications, broadcasting, and archival cooperation

Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption agreement on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, granting travel privileges to holders of four categories of passports under a new bilateral deal.

The signing took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, during an official visit by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Oman identifies four passports that will benefit from new visa exemption deal. Photo credit: Arabian Daily News.

Source: UGC

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present at the ceremony, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed on behalf of Pakistan.

4 Passport Types Covered by the Deal

The visa exemption agreement applies to holders of diplomatic, special, service, and official passports, making cross-border travel between the two nations significantly easier for eligible travellers in those categories.

Alongside the visa deal, both sides signed the minutes of the eighth session of their Joint Ministerial Committee, signalling continued commitment to deepening institutional ties.

4 MoUs Also Signed at the Ceremony

Beyond the visa exemption, Oman and Pakistan formalised four memoranda of understanding covering distinct areas of cooperation.

The MoUs address telecommunications and information technology, radio and television broadcasting, the exchange of news and information, and a partnership between Oman's National Records and Archives Authority and Pakistan's National Archives.

Officials described the package of agreements as a concrete step towards strengthening coordination and promoting the exchange of expertise between the relevant institutions in both countries.

The deals are also intended to widen partnerships in key sectors and advance the shared interests of both governments.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng