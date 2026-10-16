Thailand's immigration authority specified the minimum financial requirement foreigners must meet to qualify for a work and business visa in the country

The required amount has been confirmed as THB 30,000, equivalent to roughly ₦1,191,055, and must be backed by supporting documents

Thailand also outlined the validity period attached to the visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what to expect

Thailand has officially stated the minimum financial balance foreigners must hold to be eligible for its work and business visa, giving prospective applicants a concrete benchmark to work towards.

The Southeast Asian country has published the requirements on its official immigration website, covering both the financial threshold and how long the visa remains valid once granted.

Thailand specifies amount foreigners must show to qualify for work and business visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/belterz/ Bloomberg

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Thailand: work and business visa

According to the published information, applicants must demonstrate they have at least THB 30,000 (₦1,191,055) in available funds. This can be evidenced through bank statements covering the previous three months or a valid sponsor letter. The requirement is intended to confirm that a visa holder can support themselves financially while in the country.

Validity period of the Thailand visa

The visa carries a validity period of three months. This means the document allows a holder to enter Thailand within that window, making the financial evidence requirement relevant not just for the application stage but also as proof of sustained financial stability over a defined period leading up to the application date.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering Thailand as a destination for work or business, the THB 30,000 threshold and the three-month bank statement requirement are among the key conditions to have in order before submitting an application.

Thailand lists family visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Thailand had outlined the rules for LTR Visa holders seeking to bring their spouses and children into the country as dependents.

The conditions include a limit of four dependents per holder, specific financial or health insurance requirements, and eligibility for legally married same-gender couples.

Source: Legit.ng